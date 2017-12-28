Saquon Barkley is waiting to make a draft decision

Getty Images

Many believe Penn State running back Saquon Barkley will give up his remaining eligibility and enter the draft. Barkley isn’t in that category, yet.

The tailback said during a Thursday press conference held in connection with the Fiesta Bowl that he hasn’t decided whether to enter the draft, and that he doesn’t know when he will.

“Whenever it hits me,” Barkley said, via ESPN.com. “It could be the day after [the Fiesta Bowl] I know I’m going to stay or going to leave. It could be the last day [to declare].”

Given the position that he plays, Barkley’s smartest play would be to head to the NFL. But it’s a uniquely personal decision that depends on plenty of factors.

Either way, Barkley needs to make a decision by January 15.