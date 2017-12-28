Thomas Davis: “Very unfair” to call me a dirty player

Getty Images

Linebacker Thomas Davis will be back in the Panthers lineup on Sunday after serving a one-game suspension for a blindside block to the head of Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, but he’s not done talking about the reaction to that hit.

Davis apologized to Adams on Twitter after Adams accused him of headhunting, but he said Thursday that he takes issue with those who think that the hit makes him a dirty player.

“It’s very unfair,” Davis said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff that’s being said. Obviously, people are going to form their own opinions based on what they saw. At the end of the day, I know for 13 years I’ve played the game the right way. I can rest easy on it.”

Davis was also fined $48,620 for a hit on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries earlier this season and that elicited some of the same reaction. Coach Ron Rivera backed up Davis Thursday, saying the veteran is a “physical player” without being a dirty one.

Whatever the label people choose for Davis, Rivera and the rest of the Panthers will be happy to have him back as they try to beat the Falcons and put together a long stay in the postseason.