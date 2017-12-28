Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills are bringing up the rear in passing stats heading into Week 17.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler wants to play and start next year, but are they interested?

Patriots RB Dion Lewis is heading into free agency with a flourish.

A look at the Jets offseason priorities beyond QB.

Ravens legend Ed Reed is being recruited by a college all over again.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis still has the support of his veteran players.

Browns coach Hue Jackson believes owner Jimmy Haslam when he talks about his job security.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown was named the team MVP.

Texans QB T.J. Yates hasn’t had much of a chance to look effective the last two weeks.

Colts owner Jim Irsay isn’t particularly popular among his fanbase at the moment.

The Jaguars have a sense of urgency about the regular season finale.

And the Titans are aware of that as well.

The Broncos may struggle to know what it means if Paxton Lynch plays well this week.

The Chiefs have to go back to the preseason to remember what Patrick Mahomes looks like.

Chargers RB Branden Oliver wants to carry the load in Sunday’s must-win game.

The Raiders need to start fixing the offense sooner rather than later.

The Cowboys are expected to be without LT Tyron Smith and DE David Irving.

Giants are counting on “true fans” to carry them in the finale.

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery thinks his chemistry with QB Nick Foles is just fine.

Washington has been looking for a lead RB to emerge all year.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky thinks there’s a chance for a big improvement next year.

Lions WR Marvin Jones isn’t making a big deal out of 1,000 yards.

The Packers are going to be short at WR in the finale.

The Vikings know they need to take care of business this week.

Falcons WR Julio Jones had another maintenance day.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is powering through the rookie wall.

Saints coach Sean Payton isn’t into fantasy stats.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans has a shot at history.

Cardinals had a bit of a Christmas hangover.

Rams looking at possible wild card opponents.

Mapping out the 49ers 2018 opponents.

Seahawks CB Byron Maxwell‘s return has been a happy one.