Tom Brady back at practice, Rob Gronkowski out sick

The Patriots injury report for Thursday looks similar to the one they handed in on Wednesday as four players sat out while several others were listed as limited participants.

Three of the players who sat out on Wednesday were out again on Thursday, but quarterback Tom Brady made a move into the limited category. Brady is listed with left shoulder and Achilles issues that don’t seem to have much chance of keeping him from facing the Jets on Sunday.

His spot on the list of players who sat out was taken by another offensive star. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was sidelined by an illness and we’ll see how he progresses when Friday’s practice rolls around.

Defensive tackle Alan Branch remained out along with running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee.