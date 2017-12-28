Trent Williams faces six-month recovery from surgery

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams will undergo surgery Friday to repair his patella tendon, John Keim of ESPN reports. Williams faces a six-month recovery, which puts him back on the field at least in time for training camp.

The eight-year veteran tried to play through his knee pain. He played 615 offensive snaps in 10 games.

Williams also dealt with a bone bruise.

Despite his knee injury, Williams made his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl. He obviously will miss the game as he begins the process of getting himself healthy for 2018.