Andrew Luck to meet media on Friday afternoon

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is back from Europe and ready to speak to the media about where things stand with his right shoulder after his extended overseas trip for treatment.

The Colts announced that Luck is going to have a media session on Friday afternoon after the team’s other players speak to reporters. It will be the first time that Luck will be meeting the media since October.

Luck’s health will be a prime topic, both because of the extended absence caused by his offseason surgery and a recent report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN that Luck may need to have biceps tendon surgery if he feels pain while going through a throwing program.

Luck’s thoughts on the overall state of the Colts will likely also be a topic for conversation, but that’s closely tied to Luck’s health so it’s a good bet that will remain the main focus of the quarterback’s final media session of 2017.