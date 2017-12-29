Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes has “come a long way” since preseason

Getty Images

With the Kansas City Chiefs locked into the four-seed in the AFC playoffs, the Chiefs can take advantage of a free look at rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

While Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer have all been the predominant starting option for their teams as rookies this season, Mahomes has sat behind Alex Smith all year. Mahomes hasn’t even been able to get a cursory kneel down through the first sixteen weeks of the season as Smith has taken every snap at quarterback.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t putting expectations on Mahomes’ first start but said the rookie has made progress since the preseason.

“I would tell you he’s come a long way,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

Mahomes completed 34 of 54 passes for 390 yards with four touchdowns and a 109.3 passer rating in four preseason games for Kansas City. Even without playing, Reid believes Mahomes has made strides.

“Just the fact he’s been here and gone over everything. … From where he started to where he’s at now, I think it’s been tremendous,” Reid said. “To have the opportunity to be in that room that he’s in is priceless, not only with the coaches but with the players. You’d have a hard time finding a guy that comes to work every day like Alex does. To be able to learn from that is priceless.”