As Steelers consider resting starters, they should remember 2015

In 2015, the 12-3 Patriots lost to a 5-10 opponent on the last day of the regular season, missing out on home-field advantage in the process because the No. 2 team in the AFC won that day. Could history repeat itself on Sunday?

The Patriots now face the same situation: Last time they were 12-3 and preparing to face the 5-10 Dolphins. This time, they’re 12-3 and preparing to face the 5-10 Jets. Last time, they just had to win to clinch home-field advantage over the AFC No. 2 Broncos. This time, they just have to win to clinch home-field advantage over the AFC No. 2 Steelers. Last time, the Patriots lost to the Dolphins, the Broncos won their regular-season finale, and when the two teams met in the AFC Championship Game it was in Denver, where the Broncos won a close game that went down to the final seconds. Move that AFC Championship Game to New England and it’s probably the Patriots, not the Broncos, going to the Super Bowl. That’s how important Sunday’s games are.

And that’s why it’s so surprising that the Steelers are, according to offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, planning to rest their two most important players, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le'Veon Bell. That’s not a meaningless game for the Steelers. It’s a game that could be the difference between playing the AFC Championship Game at home and playing it in New England.

It’s possible that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is calculating that his team can beat the 0-15 Browns on Sunday even without Roethlisberger and Bell. But that’s no sure thing. After all, in Week One, even with Roethlisberger, Bell and the now-injured receiver Antonio Brown, the Steelers beat the Browns only 21-18. Without those three, and with the Browns motivated to avoid going 0-16, the Steelers winning is no lock.

It’s also possible that Tomlin thinks the Patriots are sure to beat the Jets on Sunday. But that flies in the face of what happened two years ago. This is the NFL, and anything can happen on any given Sunday. If the Patriots and Steelers both lose this Sunday, Tomlin is going to be kicking himself if he finds himself in New England on January 21.