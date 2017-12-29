As Steelers consider resting starters, they should remember 2015

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2017, 8:29 AM EST
Getty Images

In 2015, the 12-3 Patriots lost to a 5-10 opponent on the last day of the regular season, missing out on home-field advantage in the process because the No. 2 team in the AFC won that day. Could history repeat itself on Sunday?

The Patriots now face the same situation: Last time they were 12-3 and preparing to face the 5-10 Dolphins. This time, they’re 12-3 and preparing to face the 5-10 Jets. Last time, they just had to win to clinch home-field advantage over the AFC No. 2 Broncos. This time, they just have to win to clinch home-field advantage over the AFC No. 2 Steelers. Last time, the Patriots lost to the Dolphins, the Broncos won their regular-season finale, and when the two teams met in the AFC Championship Game it was in Denver, where the Broncos won a close game that went down to the final seconds. Move that AFC Championship Game to New England and it’s probably the Patriots, not the Broncos, going to the Super Bowl. That’s how important Sunday’s games are.

And that’s why it’s so surprising that the Steelers are, according to offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, planning to rest their two most important players, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le'Veon Bell. That’s not a meaningless game for the Steelers. It’s a game that could be the difference between playing the AFC Championship Game at home and playing it in New England.

It’s possible that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is calculating that his team can beat the 0-15 Browns on Sunday even without Roethlisberger and Bell. But that’s no sure thing. After all, in Week One, even with Roethlisberger, Bell and the now-injured receiver Antonio Brown, the Steelers beat the Browns only 21-18. Without those three, and with the Browns motivated to avoid going 0-16, the Steelers winning is no lock.

It’s also possible that Tomlin thinks the Patriots are sure to beat the Jets on Sunday. But that flies in the face of what happened two years ago. This is the NFL, and anything can happen on any given Sunday. If the Patriots and Steelers both lose this Sunday, Tomlin is going to be kicking himself if he finds himself in New England on January 21.

Permalink 55 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

55 responses to “As Steelers consider resting starters, they should remember 2015

  1. Well, given that Pittsburgh made the Super Bowl as the #2 in 2008 and 2010, and given that they lost to New England as the #1 in 2004, punting the top seed away may not be that bad for the Steelers. That said, Jacksonville, Kansas City and Baltimore all have upset capability (JAX beat PIT on their home field this season and KC beat NE on theirs), so I wouldn’t necessarily book those tickets for January 21 so fast….

  2. If you read between the lines, you realize that Brown is injured much worse than the “he’ll be back for the playoffs” line the Steelers are floating out there to their fans. Because there is no AB in January, it becomes more important to keep the Bell and Roethlisberger healthy heading into the playoffs. And besides, the Pats aren’t about to lose to the Jets at home with Petty starting.

  3. That game was quite possibly the weirdest in the Bill Belichick era. I am still to this day trying to figure out what the heck they were thinking about for that game.

    The play calling was unworldly if you did not know better you would think they tried to throw the game it was so strange. I hope we do not have a repeat of that Sunday!

  4. Ah yes, of course that particular Dollfins ‘Super Bowl victory’ was in Miami not Foxboro. Chip puts that game right up there with their ’72 ‘Super bowl victory’…it really is sad being a dollfan.

  5. Did not know that Gilbert, who was just suspended for PEDs, decides who to start? I would be shocked if Ben and Bell did not at least start the game. At this point in the season, they don’t need to practice every day to be game ready.

  6. doesn’t matter, they cant win in foxboro and they know it. their only hope is the Ravens knock off the pats

  7. Patriots will win this weekend. The Jets will have a game winning touchdown taken away by replay because the receiver failed to get three feet in bounds.

  8. i tell you what, if the browns win, ban me from pro football talk, that’s how sure i am that the clowns will lose on sunday.

  10. Ahhh….. the day Belichick outsmarted himself and cost his team a chance at the Super Bowl when he thought running 55 consecutive runs up the middle that gained a total of 3 yards was good idea.

    I smashed 2 TV remotes that afternoon.

    Good times

  12. it’s amazing to me this is even a discussion – to rest your starters when you still have a chance (however small) at a number one seed is moronic, but that’s typical Tomlin.

    Also – maybe not, but wasn’t 2015 also the year Tomlin got all butthurt and cut LeGarrette Blount and he helped the Patriots win another superbowl? hmmm

  13. If I had paid for a ticket to watch these teams play, and if the coaches didn’t put their best players on the field to earn the money that I paid for that ticket, I would be extremely pissed. Don’t jack your paying customers around, NFL. Put your best product on the field at all times or else give people their money back. I don’t care if it’s the last game of the regular season: play your starters or stop charging full price for tickets.

  15. Tomlin is not stupid. He’s won a SB & he realizes how a banged-up player is of no use – especially Bell & Ben. My guess is they’ll play the top guys for a series or 2 just to see what NE does. I don’t know what Belichick is doing w/ his guys & I don’t care, but he is in more of a position to have to play his top guys since he has no depth & the Jets are better than the Browns.

  17. I think Tomlin should have both Ben and Bell in uniform even if he doesn’t start them. If he score board watches, which all coaches will do when something like this is on the line, and sees NE losing, then he has the option of putting both in the game.

  19. Tomlin can pull this move from the “Excuse bank” once they lose, along with “something fishy always happens at Gillette”, “We didn’t think Brady would pass to Gronk” or my favorite “I was just checking my shoelaces, I didn’t mean to trip him!’

  23. That Denver game had to be the most maddening of the Belichick era. Both teams offenses did not play well. Denver’s offense was a full strength but didn’t do much but their defense was outstanding. New England was down to full time special teamer at RB and Gronk was out but there defense played well but nearly every offensive play they did not snap the ball until there was one second left on the play clock. That Denver D were killers and they even saw this so they just friggin teed off.

    The NE offensive line coach paid for that game with his job.

  24. Well, given that Pittsburgh made the Super Bowl as the #2 in 2008 and 2010, and given that they lost to New England as the #1 in 2004, punting the top seed away may not be that bad for the Steelers.

    —-

    Not when the most important thing left out here is that those Steeler teams didn’t have to go through The Patriots to get to the SB those years.

    Huge difference when you’re playing the Patriots (and not playing at home) as the one thing in the way. The Steelers have not beaten them in a meaningful game in a generation, and that weighs huge in their heads. I’d expect Belichick to outcoach the inferior Tomlin once again in Foxboro and Brady to have a great chance at #6 in Minnesota even as flawed and injured as this Pats squad is going into the postseason. The rest of the NFL just doesn’t have a juggernaut in the way, and these guys know how to do it.

  25. as a phins fan I remember 2015. Pats were conservative, playing not to get injured. They gave the Phins that game and the would of probably beat Denver at home.

  26. blogatron2000 says:

    December 29, 2017 at 9:09 am

    So all of this hoopla is based on a statement by an Offensive Tackle? Seriously?

    ————————————————–

    No – Tomlin himself said 3 days ago they were considering it

  27. IgnorantLeftist says:

    December 29, 2017 at 8:39 am

    If you read between the lines, you realize that Brown is injured much worse than the “he’ll be back for the playoffs” line the Steelers are floating out there to their fans. Because there is no AB in January, it becomes more important to keep the Bell and Roethlisberger healthy heading into the playoffs. And besides, the Pats aren’t about to lose to the Jets at home with Petty starting.
    ————–
    Brown is going to play. They have came out and said it clearly. Typically when someone is more injured than they want to others to know they will be cryptic and shady about his injury saying “wait and see” clichés. They came out and said “Brown will be back in the playoffs” so there is no reason to think otherwise.

    Also – I agree with this article. I can already see it now, the Patriots are losing to the Jets for some strange reason and Tomlin is stubborn and leaves in Landry Jones all game for a Steelers loss to the winless Browns and when the Pats lose Tomlin addresses the media in standard Tomlin form saying things like “we aren’t in the business of scoreboard watching, we calculate ways for victory blah blah blah” It is right up his alley

  29. IgnorantLeftist says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:39 am
    If you read between the lines, you realize that Brown is injured much worse than the “he’ll be back for the playoffs” line the Steelers are floating out there to their fans. Because there is no AB in January, it becomes more important to keep the Bell and Roethlisberger healthy heading into the playoffs. And besides, the Pats aren’t about to lose to the Jets at home with Petty starting.

    —————-
    I think this is it. I have had a calf tear. Incredibly painful. And even a small tear needs a lot more time than this to heal to the point where it does not just hurt like heck if you try pushing it but also is easy to tear a lot worse becoming something serious that can possibly nag permanently (a lot more likely for a top end athelete) so I dont think we see AB again this year. But I get it why the Steelers are covering it.

    And yeah that makes Bell and Roethlesberger a lot more vital to any chance. And NE is not dropping that Jets game. So I think Tomlin this time around is choosing properly.

  30. ninetysixer says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:44 am
    doesn’t matter, they cant win in foxboro and they know it. their only hope is the Ravens knock off the pats

    —————-
    Frankly the Ravens have the better chance of being the team that does that.

  32. It is simply pathetic how the Dolphins manage to play their best game just once on the entire season just to brag they won a game against those evil Patriots and be a mediocre bunch for the rest of the season. If I were a Dolphins fan I’d be pissed. A lot.

  33. I can’t fault Tomlin for overlooking the Browns. A grandma from Beaver Falls,with handoffs and a quick release short game of screens and TE seams,, could QB them to victory Sunday. The danger is they have already projected themselves in the championship game against the Patriots and will overlook the Jaguars or whomever their playoff opponent is. I think they will be one and done.

  34. As a Pats fan, let me say people need to slow their roll talking about a Pats/Steelers rematch.

    1. Jacksonville again could knock off Pitt, especially without AB.
    2. I don’t care if New England and Baltimore are 2-2 in the Brady era in the playoffs. NOBODY in New England wants to see Baltimore show up in Foxboro. Weird things happen in those games and it’ll be down to the final possession again.
    3. Kansas City can beat either! Alex Smith is above average and Kareem Hunt is scary good when on. In Andy Reid doesn’t make any clock management blunders, this team could knock off one of the top seeds. And when Smith is having a good game…watch out

  35. lammalamma says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:47 am
    Ahhh….. the day Belichick outsmarted himself and cost his team a chance at the Super Bowl when he thought running 55 consecutive runs up the middle that gained a total of 3 yards was good idea.

    I smashed 2 TV remotes that afternoon.

    Good times

    31 4 Rate This

    —————–

    How is desperately managing injuries and brilliantly coaching up a B Squad “outsmarting” oneself?

  36. As I recall the Patriots in late 2015 were down to their 3rd and 4th string offensive tackles, one of whom was playing hurt. It seemed clear to me their game plan for the Dolphins was to run, run, run and make sure Brady did not get killed by Wake, et al. You saw what happened 3 weeks later against Denver.

  37. Wait, Pats lost a close game in the final seconds to Denver? Not possible according to the whiners who claim the NFL is rigged in favor of the Patriots!

  39. ninetysixer says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:44 am
    doesn’t matter, they cant win in foxboro and they know it. their only hope is the Ravens knock off the pats

    Well there was that time with Welker and the feet where NY lost 45-3 or something on a Monday night and beat NE at Gillette in a playoff game a couple weeks later……

  41. That game was quite possibly the weirdest in the Bill Belichick era. I am still to this day trying to figure out what the heck they were thinking about for that game.

    The play calling was unworldly if you did not know better you would think they tried to throw the game it was so strange. I hope we do not have a repeat of that Sunday!

    ______________________________________________________________________________

    Yeah i agree. I felt like Belichick said we are so banged up, why risk any further injuries. The play calling showed the pats conceded the #1 seed to Denver. But the line for that AFCCG was us by 2.5 points. Belichick thought they had a good game plan against Denver. The truth was, defensively, we looked good, offensively we looked like the jets. I expect the pats to come one ON FIRE, and set the tone early, and get tom and the guys out. Who knows, this season has been strange.

  43. The Steelers have beaten the Browns before, while resting some of their starters, and they are more than capable of doing it again, especially in Pittsburgh.
    As another commenter stated, Ben and Bell can be dressed and ready, and if needed, come into the game.
    There is almost no chance of the Jets beating the Patriots in Foxboro, especially with Petty at QB for the Jets. First priority for the Steelers should be protecting certain players from injury as much as possible going into the playoffs.

  44. Greenlargo says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:31 am
    ninetysixer says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:44 am
    doesn’t matter, they cant win in foxboro and they know it. their only hope is the Ravens knock off the pats

    —————-
    Frankly the Ravens have the better chance of being the team that does that.

    12 2 Rate This

    ———————————–

    The Ravens stink and just happen to be less stinky then then the really awful teams out there.

    Many teams have bloated records this year, where in other years, would never be a playoff team due to the awful/mediocre quality of the product recently.

    Don’t be fooled.

    NE would wax the living daylights out of Baltimore. They have holes everywhere on D, n the OL and have a very one dimensional offense.

    They do this every year. They’ve missed the playoffs two years in a row, and again, if the league wasn’t so poor, they’d be a 7-9 kind of team.

    Also, don’t put it past Cincy to upset them in Marvie Lewis’s last game as coach. They will play for him.

  46. With Deshone Kizerceptor at QB the Steelers could beat the Browns without their offense taking the field. I expect at least one pick six and a total of three interceptions. Add to that Kizer’s usual two fumbles and you have an easy Steeler win!

  47. Yeah i agree. I felt like Belichick said we are so banged up, why risk any further injuries. The play calling showed the pats conceded the #1 seed to Denver. But the line for that AFCCG was us by 2.5 points. Belichick thought they had a good game plan against Denver. The truth was, defensively, we looked good, offensively we looked like the jets. I expect the pats to come one ON FIRE, and set the tone early, and get tom and the guys out. Who knows, this season has been strange.

    0

    Nice spin, but that’s just Patriot speak for excuses….you know what call it when others do it…..fraud.

    Tomlin would be smart to rest Ben and Bell…….were are talking about the Jests beating the Pat’s and Riveron…..come on ladies.

  49. I’ve said before here that resting starters isn’t always a good idea. You need momentum going into the tournament rounds and that doesn’t happen when your best players are riding the pine without good reason.

  51. joetoronto says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:10 am
    Manning family owns Brady on the biggest stages.

    Peyton: 3-1 in AFC Championships against Brady
    Eli: 2-0 in Super Bowls against Brady
    ———————————-
    What’s your point? Is any of the Mannings in the playoffs this year?

  52. Belichick did not rest his starters in 2015 against the Fish (mammal, whatever) and he didn’t rest them two weeks ago when they got beat in Miami. He won’t be resting them against the Jets.

    Pittsburgh is playing the Browns, who are coached by Hue (1 and 30) Jackson. Tomlin will be able to rest his starters early in the game.

  54. mrkbuilders says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:38 am
    As a Pats fan, let me say people need to slow their roll talking about a Pats/Steelers rematch.
    ———————-

    Finally, a voice of reason. Many are counting their chickens before they hatch…

  55. Manning family owns Brady on the biggest stages.

    Peyton: 3-1 in AFC Championships against Brady
    Eli: 2-0 in Super Bowls against Brady

    Quarterbacks don’t play each other.

    Brady gave the Patriots the late lead in those 2 Super Bowls. He did his job. The defense did not. Pretty simple. He might have 7 rings otherwise.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!