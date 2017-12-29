Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell don’t practice Friday

Getty Images

The Steelers haven’t made any official announcements at this point, but there’s more evidence that they’ll be resting some key players in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Neither quarterback Ben Roethlisberger nor running back Le'Veon Bell practiced on Friday for reasons not related to an injury. Roethlisberger didn’t practice Wednesday and both were limited participants with the same explanation on Thursday, which was the same day that right tackle Marcus Gilbert said that neither player would be in the lineup on Sunday.

The Steelers can take the first seed in the AFC with a win and a Patriots loss to the Jets, although the apparent resting of Roethlisberger and Bell suggests they don’t think that will be too likely.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was formally ruled out for the second week in a row, which will make it four weeks between his calf injury and the next Steelers game in the divisional round of the playoffs. Center Maurkice Pouncey is questionable due to his hip and could also be on the sideline if the Steelers are going the route of resting players.