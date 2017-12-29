Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell don’t practice Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2017, 2:15 PM EST
The Steelers haven’t made any official announcements at this point, but there’s more evidence that they’ll be resting some key players in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Neither quarterback Ben Roethlisberger nor running back Le'Veon Bell practiced on Friday for reasons not related to an injury. Roethlisberger didn’t practice Wednesday and both were limited participants with the same explanation on Thursday, which was the same day that right tackle Marcus Gilbert said that neither player would be in the lineup on Sunday.

The Steelers can take the first seed in the AFC with a win and a Patriots loss to the Jets, although the apparent resting of Roethlisberger and Bell suggests they don’t think that will be too likely.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was formally ruled out for the second week in a row, which will make it four weeks between his calf injury and the next Steelers game in the divisional round of the playoffs. Center Maurkice Pouncey is questionable due to his hip and could also be on the sideline if the Steelers are going the route of resting players.

  1. This makes perfect sense. The Steelers aren’t going any further than Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell can take them. All of them play at such a high level that their health is a far more important consideration than reps for them.

  Just like last year, after the game on Sunday, Bell will tell the media that he couldn't play because he was hurt. Just like last year, he won't be on any injury report. And, just like last year, Goodell will ignore another flagrant violation of the rules by the Steelers.

  ricko1112 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 2:55 pm
    Just like last year, after the game on Sunday, Bell will tell the media that he couldn’t play because he was hurt. Just like last year, he won’t be on any injury report. And, just like last year, Goodell will ignore another flagrant violation of the rules by the Steelers.
    —————————————————-
    or they could just do a 'belichik' and list half the team as 'questionable,' cause he doesn't like the rule

  7. ricko1112 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Just like last year, after the game on Sunday, Bell will tell the media that he couldn’t play because he was hurt. Just like last year, he won’t be on any injury report. And, just like last year, Goodell will ignore another flagrant violation of the rules by the Steelers.

    Cry me a river man. Whaaa Whaaa whaaa just like last whaaaaa injury whaaaaa

  8. Just like last year, after the game on Sunday, Bell will tell the media that he couldn’t play because he was hurt. Just like last year, he won’t be on any injury report. And, just like last year, Goodell will ignore another flagrant violation of the rules by the Steelers.

    Relax, grab your Binky and be quiet till mom gats Home.

    It’s tough fighting imaginary forces.

  Steelers already lost to the Pats at home so they probably don't even consider playing at home an advantage if they have to face each other again.

