Bill Belichick: James Harrison signing isn’t a “big historical event”

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2017, 10:28 AM EST
AP

Linebacker James Harrison signed with the Patriots after being released by the Steelers last weekend in a move that drew a loud and negative response from both players and fans in Pittsburgh.

There hasn’t been the same fevered response to the move in New England. Coach Bill Belichick was asked if there’s anything that registers as unusual about seeing Harrison in a Patriots uniform after a long run with an AFC rival. Belichick said there wasn’t, citing the presence of a former Jets linebacker in the Patriots lineup as an example of how routine such moves are in the NFL.

“I mean, look, at any team — this is the National Football League. Players change teams,” Belichick said during his press conference. “We have David Harris. I mean, this isn’t some kind of unprecedented event. That’s just not what it is. We face somebody that’s been on our team every week. We have somebody on our team that was with another team that we play against. That’s the way it is every week. This is the National Football League. We’re not talking about college now where players don’t change teams. This is professional football. It’s like that every year. It’s like that every week. It’s like that on every team. I don’t know. I don’t see it as some big historical event.”

Harrison was cut several times by the Steelers before finding a home on defense and spent the 2013 season with the Bengals, so it’s not even the first time that he’s been in the position of suiting up for a rival. That may not make anyone in Pittsburgh feel better about how things played out, but it’s hard to argue with Belichick’s read of the situation.

35 responses to “Bill Belichick: James Harrison signing isn’t a “big historical event”

  1. Belichick is right as always. This is just a bunch of media b.s. They know it’s “content” (b.s.) that is sure to get a rise out of the whiners and excuse makers.

  2. Never seen any downside to the signing, really. The cost is about $60k to get an established pass rusher for the playoffs. If the Steelers suffered an injury during the next 2 games, he would have probably been resigned, so that situation is removed. Pats needed an edge rusher, and he was the best option available.
    Just good business.

  3. I’m waiting for more breathless articles about how Stevan Ridley is going to spill the Patriots secrets to the Steelers. Though of course they already have William Gay, another ex-Pat, on their roster and have for years.

  8. Belichick is right, this isn’t a big historical event.

    On the other hand, there’s more to this than a typical, ho-hum late-season pickup.

    It depends on the motivational factor for the Steelers’ players.

    If THEY think it’s a big deal, if they’re furious at Harrison, and if it motivates them to play harder, then it’s a big deal.

  10. ibillwt says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:34 am
    Belichick is right as always. This is just a bunch of media b.s. They know it’s “content” (b.s.) that is sure to get a rise out of the whiners and excuse makers.

    Belichick is right, and it is BS, but it is not “just a bunch of media b.s.” Steelers fans and players have made very clear that it is not just “media b.s.”

  11. The Steelers seem to think it is. They can’t get this out of their heads. It’s mind bottling to them. You know, like when things are crazy and your mind is like trapped in a bottle.

  12. The Steelers are acting like this is the biggest betrayal possible, forgetting that Trip Tomlin lied to JH about his playing time. Now if the reports are true about JH’s behavior, well that doesn’t sit well with anyone. However, that’s what happens when none of the players on the Steelers respect the head coach. We’ve all seen the antics of AB clowning Trip with the locker room video, Bell throwing Trip under the bus for lying about his groin injury, Ben threatening to quit last year, all the finger pointing, whining, and crying, and all the suspensions for rampant drug use. Trip boo hooing about the catch rule that, as a member of the Competition Committee, he’s had the opportunity to change. All laughable! Shoot, Trip is still insisting that the Patriots have a secret weather machine that can affect the weather up and down the eastern seaboard!

  13. grant35 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:47 am
    When you sign a 39 yr old LB who can’t run anymore & the team that dumped him has gone 12-3 w/o his services, it is a non-event.

    0 2 Rate This

    ——————–

    Considering his former teammates are still talking about him on a Thursday as they prep for Week 17, I would say that’s inaccurate. It’s news, but not news for 3 and 4 days.

  14. carloswlassiter says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:40 am
    I’m waiting for more breathless articles about how Stevan Ridley is going to spill the Patriots secrets to the Steelers. Though of course they already have William Gay, another ex-Pat, on their roster and have for years.

    2 0 Rate This

    ————————-

    William Gay has never played for the Pats. Gay is awful and has always been awful and that’s why he plays on the Steelers zone/blitz D.

    Randall Gay played for the Pats and Saints and has been retired for many years.

  15. “If THEY think it’s a big deal, if they’re furious at Harrison, and if it motivates them to play harder, then it’s a big deal”

    Most players on the Steelers have never known what it’s like to beat the Pats. The rest have only tasted that feeling once or twice. 2001 the Pats are 11-3 against the Pats and have lost in the AFCCG THREE times. Add in the fact they haven’t beaten the Pats in a playoff game in this century.

    So if the Steelers need the Pats signing of a guy THEY didn’t play and cut to motivate them, then that’s says all you need to know on why the Pats have so dominated this rivalry.

  16. carloswlassiter says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:40 am
    I’m waiting for more breathless articles about how Stevan Ridley is going to spill the Patriots secrets to the Steelers. Though of course they already have William Gay, another ex-Pat, on their roster and have for years.

    *****************************************************************

    William Gay was never affiliated with the Patriots. Drafted by Pittsburgh, spent a year in the desert with the Cards, and then came back to Pittsburgh. Pretty sure you’re thinking of Randall Gay, who is a completely different person.

  17. .
    A tale of two city’s headlines :

    In Boston: Patriots sign veteran LB to shore up depleted corp.

    In Pittsburgh: Armageddon x 1000!!!!
    .

  18. William Gay never played for the Patriots. Randall Gay did but hasnt been in the league for a very long time. The point remains the same, the Steelers have Stevan Ridley former Pats RB. This is only getting press because Harrison was a great LB for Pittsburgh and his teammates are making him seem like an ass on his way out. Whether thats deserved or not is another story. Theyd have one less SB if not for Harrison. They shouldve cut him at the beginning of the year, Belichick always does that with veterans who want to start and arent going to play much for him.

  19. Ralphie says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:56 am
    The Steelers seem to think it is. They can’t get this out of their heads.

    *****************************************************************************

    Go learn more about the situation then. It’s not that some guy left and went to the Pats that pissed people off. It was his apparent attitude over the past season, refusal to accept the role that someone at his point in his career needs to (and was expected to) accept given that the team has evolved, blowing off team events, not supporting teammates, etc.

  26. As a Patriots fan I have to admit that the Pats fans freaked out the same way Pitt fans are flipping out when Wes Welker signed with Denver. To suggest that you don’t understand why they are freaking out is disingenuous to say the least.

  28. What gives with Mike Reiss’ obsession with James Harrison? He must be writing some narrative that BB isn’t buying into. For a sportswriter who some treat like a GOD he sure asks some lame questions.

  30. I dont understand how Bill doesnt understand why this is a bigger deal. He needs to see that fans in PITT loved Harrison and he played there for many years. The Patriots are seen as the enemy. How does Bill not see this??

  31. carloswlassiter says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:40 am
    I’m waiting for more breathless articles about how Stevan Ridley is going to spill the Patriots secrets to the Steelers. Though of course they already have William Gay, another ex-Pat, on their roster and have for years.
    —-
    William never played for the Patriots. Randall did.

    They can get all the insight from Ridley they want. I’m not sure insights on the 2014 Patriots will be all that helpful as that is the last time Ridley wore the uniform. 🙂

    Harrison’s insights on Pit though will be invaluable, I think to a much greater degree than anything he does on the field.

  32. Nobody except the Steelers and their fans think that it is a historical event. This is Belichick stating the obvious unless he contributes on the field this move means nothing.

  34. Rush the passer situationally and perhaps some extra motivation against his old team, if they play again. All there is to it.

Leave a Reply

