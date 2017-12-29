Bobby Wagner questionable for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is questionable for Sunday’s must-win game against Arizona.

Wagner injured his hamstring in a Week 14 loss to Jacksonville. He was listed as questionable for the Week 15 game against the Rams but played 46 of 68 snaps. Wagner was not listed on the status report last week and played all 74 snaps in the victory over the Cowboys.

Wagner said Thursday his hamstring isn’t likely to return to 100 percent this season.

“I’m feeling better,” Wagner said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I think each week is a grind of how close to 100 percent can you get before the game, so I’m kind of just in that process.”

The Seahawks ruled out defensive tackle Nazair Jones (foot) and linebacker/special teamer D.J. Alexander (concussion). Tight end Luke Willson (ankle) and left guard Luke Joeckel (foot) are questionable.