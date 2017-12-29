Brandon Marshall wants to help Eli Apple

Getty Images

Cornerback Eli Apple hasn’t enjoyed the warmest relationships with his teammates or coaches this season, but Giants player is offering a helping hand to his younger teammate.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall cited his own history as something that would make him a good mentor for a player he believes needs “the proper approach and the right people around him” in order to bounce back from a rough 2017.

“I do have compassion for him,” Marshall said, via the New York Post. “I talk to him. I want to spend time with him this offseason. I told him it’s not about football. I want to help him get through this because my story, I ended up in a mental institute for three months in an outpatient program. Like so many other guys in this locker room that were Atlas, the guy who’s holding up the world, you’re holding up your family and everybody around. What that does to a person, especially a young kid, fresh out of college with no life experiences, that can break people down. … That’s what I saw when I read that story, a guy that’s really struggling off the field and having a tough time being a professional every single day when he comes to work.”

Interim Giants coach Steve Spagnuolo called the Week 17 suspension of Apple something the team “had to do” and that he believes “anything and everything can be restored.” Spagnuolo probably won’t be around if he’s not named the team’s permanent head coach and the new decision makers could decide any Apple restoration will have to take place somewhere else.