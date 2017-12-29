Browns promote Marquez Williams

Getty Images

The Browns promoted fullback Marquez Williams from the practice squad to take the roster spot of defensive back B.W. Webb.

Williams was originally a seventh-round pick of the Jaguars this spring, but Jacksonville waived him with an injury.

The Browns added him to their practice squad December 23.

Williams has never played in a regular-season game but could get the chance Sunday with the other four running backs on the team’s roster nursing injuries.

“This guy has the chance to perform really well,” Browns running backs coach Kirby Wilson said, via UPI. “He is a guy that we liked coming out of college. We had a high opinion of him. He got drafted by another club. We followed his progress or lack of because he got injured during the preseason. We think a lot of him, and we are excited he gets the opportunity to play on Sunday. I think you guys will like what he brings to the table.”