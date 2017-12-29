Case Keenum proving he can make plays with his legs

Getty Images

It’s no longer fair to consider Case Keenum‘s success this year a surprise, since he’s maintained this level all season.

But the Vikings are willing to admit there’s one part of Keenum’s game that has caught them off guard — his ability to create plays with his legs as well as his arm.

“I didn’t know he could move around like he does,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I think that’s part of the things teams have started to have to prepare for now — the possibility of him running.”

Of course, he’s only rushed 37 times for 160 yards and a touchdown this year, so he’s not exactly Cam Newton. But that has nearly matched his rushing total for the previous four years (56 carries for 163 yards), and his mobility shows up in other ways.

Primarily, Keenum has shown the capability to move the pocket, and keep passing lanes downfield open. He’s only been sacked 25 times this year, and that’s with a line that has endured some injuries and multiple lineup changes this year.

“A lot of times he’s extending the play because something broke down, and he’s making you right by fixing something you screwed up,” guard Joe Berger said. “It’s great to have a quarterback who’s mobile back there, who can extend the play and get the ball down the field.”

That kind of game is something the coaches had to adapt to, since they weren’t moving Sam Bradford around much, even before his knee injury. But Keenum’s ability to improvise harkens back to some Vikings quarterbacks of the past, and has made them one of the top teams in the NFC despite a season of changes.