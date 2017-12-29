Cowboys put Tyron Smith, Orlando Scandrick on IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys are clearing the decks, and creating roster spots for some guys they want to protect for the future, and shelving one of their best players.

Via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are putting left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Orlando Scandrick on injured reserve.

They’re filling the roster spots by promoting offensive lineman Kadeem Edwards and wide receiver Lance Lenoir from the practice squad.

Smith has been dealing with back and groin problems this year, and started last week but only lasted three snaps before leaving the game with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old Smith has been one of the top left tackles in the game, but the long list of medical issues has to be a concern. With the team out of playoff contention, it made no sense to put him out there at less than 100 percent.