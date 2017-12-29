Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim fined $9,115

Getty Images

The NFL fined Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim for an illegal crackback block.

Swaim was docked $9,115.

Officials penalized Swaim on a 1-yard run by Dak Prescott. The penalty forced the Cowboys to settle for a field goal in their 21-12 loss to Seattle, which eliminated Dallas from playoff contention.

Swaim, primarily an extra blocker in the team’s multiple tight ends formations, has played 159 offensive snaps and 176 special teams snaps this season. He has caught two passes for 25 yards.