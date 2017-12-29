Davante Adams: Lot of work, lot of time put into contract extension

Getty Images

Davante Adams got a late Christmas present, signing a four-year, $56 million contract extension that makes him one of the league’s highest-paid receivers in annual average.

NFL rules prohibit the Packers wideout from speaking with reporters since he remains in concussion protocol, but Adams talked about his contract Friday afternoon in a live stream on his mobile app.

“Stressful, stressful time, but I’m glad we were able to get it done,” Adams said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Lot of work, lot of time put into this thing, man. Lot of back and forth, but we got it done and [I] couldn’t be more excited to be in a better place, man. So shout out all the Packers fans out there, #PackNation, all my supporters [and] everybody, even shout out to the haters out there that didn’t want to see it happen, you know? You were part of it, and you helped me get there too, so shout out to y’all, and let’s get to work.”

Adams will miss Sunday’s game, finishing the season with 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns this year.