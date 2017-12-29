Dave Gettleman plans to move forward with Eli Manning

Getty Images

The Giants held a press conference with new General Manager Dave Gettleman on Friday and it didn’t take long for Gettleman to field a question about quarterback Eli Manning‘s future with the team.

After Gettleman wrapped up an introductory statement that promised “brutal honesty” in his dealings with the team, the first question from the media was about Manning. Gettleman called himself an “inveterate” film watcher who hasn’t been doing much of it since being fired by the Panthers, but still gave a hint as to where things might be headed.

“Eli’s won a lot of games,” Gettleman said. “A great competitor, very intelligent. He and I are gonna talk and if what I saw in Philadelphia was not a mirage — and I don’t believe it is — we’ll keep moving.”

Later in the press conference, Gettleman was asked to confirm that he expects Manning to start next season. He said yes and then went on to say that doesn’t mean the team won’t take a quarterback in the first round because “you can never have enough good players at a position.”

Manning went 37-of-57 for 434 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a home game against the Eagles a couple of weeks ago and went 35-of-47 for 366 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the first meeting of the season. Those are the only two times Manning has thrown for more than 300 yards this season and the only two times that Manning has thrown three touchdowns, so Gettleman’s film work may lead him to a different conclusion.