Defensive end prospect Bradley Chubb to sit out Sun Bowl

Getty Images

Top college prospects sitting out meaningless exhibition games is becoming a trend — and rightfully so.

N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb is the latest to take the hint, as he’s sitting out today’s Sun Bowl between the Wolfpack and Arizona State.

Chubb told Mark Armstrong of WTVD 11 that he made the decision two weeks ago after consulting with his family, but wanted to go to El Paso to support his teammates. N.C. State coach Dave Doeren talked around the topic each time he was asked this week.

Chubb, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive end, figures to be at least a top 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He had 10.0 sacks and 26 tackles for loss this season, and passed Mario Williams as the school’s all-time sack leader this year.