Defensive end prospect Bradley Chubb to sit out Sun Bowl

December 29, 2017
Top college prospects sitting out meaningless exhibition games is becoming a trend — and rightfully so.

N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb is the latest to take the hint, as he’s sitting out today’s Sun Bowl between the Wolfpack and Arizona State.

Chubb told Mark Armstrong of WTVD 11 that he made the decision two weeks ago after consulting with his family, but wanted to go to El Paso to support his teammates. N.C. State coach Dave Doeren talked around the topic each time he was asked this week.

Chubb, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive end, figures to be at least a top 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He had 10.0 sacks and 26 tackles for loss this season, and passed Mario Williams as the school’s all-time sack leader this year.

5 responses to “Defensive end prospect Bradley Chubb to sit out Sun Bowl

  1. wanted to go to El Paso to support his teammates.

    How is standing around and yelling words of encouragement to his former teammates supportive?
    Will he also sit out pre season games in the pros? How about games after his team has no chance of reaching the playoffs?
    Meaningless…right?

  2. Sit it out- but you won’t be traveling with your teammates and you can repay your scholarship total for this year.

    Sincerely,
    What every School President should say

  3. Good move in both cases. First to NOT play and second to be there for your boys. NC State owes Chubb way more than he owes it. It’s stupid to think he’s doing anything wrong.

    He’s a grown man making a business decision, which why most of us went to college. He deserves to live this out, with the guys he’s been with for four years.

    Go PACK!

  5. I have zero problem with this, as does the NCAA. Unless a player is a sure-thing 1st round pick, they will play to increase their stock before the draft.

    Top 10 prospects get paid nothing by the NCAA, and getting an injury and dropping out of the first round of the NFL draft would cost these guys MILLIONS of dollars. Surprised, frankly, that this didn’t start decades ago.

