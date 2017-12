Getty Images

The NFL has fined Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

In the fourth quarter, Trufant threw a punch at Saints linebacker Michael Thomas but missed. Officials penalized both players for unsportsmanlike conduct, with the penalties offsetting.

Trufant had three tackles in the 23-13 loss to the Saints, while Thomas caught four passes for 66 yards.