Dolphins claim Trae Elston off waivers, place Michael Thomas on IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins claimed safety Trae Elston off waivers from the Bills, two days before the teams play in Miami. They placed safety Michael Thomas on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Elston played in 13 games with one start for the Bills this season. He also played in one game with the Eagles.

He has 15 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and four special teams tackles this season.

Elston originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in 2016. He spent time on the Browns’ and Bucs’ practice squads last season, prompted to Cleveland’s 53-player roster for two games.

Thomas played in 13 games with two starts for the Dolphins this season, making 16 tackles, defensing a pass and leading the team with 11 special teams stops. He was inactive the past two games with a sprained knee.