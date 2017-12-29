Dom Capers on potential firing: You put the blinders on

Getty Images

The last time the Packers missed the playoffs was in 2008 and one of the changes they made before the 2009 season was replacing Bob Sanders as defensive coordinator.

Dom Capers was hired to replace Sanders and has run the defense in Green Bay ever since, but the Packers have missed the playoffs again this season and some have wondered if they’ll make the same change they did the last time. On Thursday, Capers said that he’s not thinking about that or anything else that he can’t control.