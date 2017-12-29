Dom Capers on potential firing: You put the blinders on

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2017, 9:58 AM EST
The last time the Packers missed the playoffs was in 2008 and one of the changes they made before the 2009 season was replacing Bob Sanders as defensive coordinator.

Dom Capers was hired to replace Sanders and has run the defense in Green Bay ever since, but the Packers have missed the playoffs again this season and some have wondered if they’ll make the same change they did the last time. On Thursday, Capers said that he’s not thinking about that or anything else that he can’t control.

“My plans are from week-to-week in this business,” Capers said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “You learn that after 32 years in the league. My plan right now is to try to get the guys ready to go win a game against the Lions. One thing I’ve learned through a long career is you don’t want to spend any time in this business concerning yourself with things that you don’t have any control over. You put the blinders on, you go to work, you try to be consistent in the way you do things and try to get guys ready to play.”

The Packers are currently 21st in points allowed and 22nd in yards allowed, which is the same spots they held at the end of last season. That may have been good enough to get the Packers in the playoffs again if Aaron Rodgers remained healthy, but he didn’t and we’ll find out soon if that leads to a change at the top of the defensive coaching staff.

27 responses to “Dom Capers on potential firing: You put the blinders on

  4. How on earth do people like this keep a job for so long? GB hasn’t fielded a quality defense since 2010.

    Ted Thompson and McCarthy are on the block next.

    Arrogance is not a pretty thing, folks.

  5. Dom has had his blinders on for 5+ years. His continued employment in Green Bay directly reflects upon the incompetence of McCarthy and Thompson.

  6. Well, he better remove his blinders as he’s heading thru airport security on his long overdue way out of town.

  12. Thompson and McCarthy blindly believe in what they are doing. Which has gotten them to where they are, but does not allow them to see the failures. The defense has been a problem for many years now, time to try something else. Whether Dom’s schemes are outdated or Ted isn’t drafting for his defense. Regardless its not working!

  13. “but the Packers have missed the playoffs again this season”

    Isn’t this the first time in like 9 years?

    To the rest of your points,

    I think scheme and GM are undermining each other on this team.

    Ted “moneyball” Thompson has let plenty of secondary players leave that were successful for other teams. His choice not to pay guys, and having a DC that has a scheme that tends to thrive under veterans that can run it, is why something needs to change.

    Get rid of both of them for being so inflexible….

  15. As a Packers fan I am all for Dom being shown the door. His defenses the last few years have been pretty brutal at times and more often than not are responsible for this team coming up short.

    I am not in favor of firing Ted Thompson and McCarthy. McCarthy is still a really good coach and was up against Caper’s defense every week. And as for Thompson, he is the guy who built rosters that got them to the playoffs for eight straight years not many GM’s have done that.

    —————————-

    Umm, his best move was drafting Rodgers in 2005 and how he moved on from Favre. That was in 2008. That’s 10 years ago.

    Then, he built a winner in 2010. That’s 8 years ago.

    With Rodgers injured, and numerous disastrous postseasons with such poor defense, Thompson has failed. It’s not enough to just draft a future HOF QB and sit back and pat yourself on the back.

    Compare BB the GM to Ted Thompson. BB blows Thompson out of the water and he has a HOF QB, too.

    Your also talking about someone who may be viewed as on of the best ever when hes done.

    By your logic, every other GM in the league should be let go. We get it. BB is a man among boys, but he didnt win every superbowl the last 17 years. There are some other good GMs out there.

    As for Ted, Im all for making the change at this point. If the guy knows his DC needs veterans to run his defense and keeps handing him rookies, than hes on the hook for failure as much as Dom is.

  22. He revolutionized football with the Nitro package and it only took him 5 years to design it. I say you stick with him, maybe he’ll figure out a way to make the package work in another 5 years or so.

  23. I’ve been one of the last holdouts supporting Capers but even I have finally come to believe he needs to go. Opposing offenses just feast on his soft zones with short routes and lots of YAC (or the long ball down the sideline on the offense’s right). The soft spots in the zones are pretty much there at all times. There will be 3 defenders within 5-8 yards of the receiver but none will be closer than 3-4 yards off. One missed tackle (or good block) and substantial gains are made, time after time after time.

  24. I hope they don’t fire TT, McCarthy or Dom. This unit is great at wasting away an elite players career, drafting poorly and construction a roster that is non existent when that elite player goes down. Keep up the great work guys!

  27. Really hope Green Bay holds on to everyone
    Wow you guys are really letting Rodgers injury go to your heads. This is the same team that won more playoff games last year then the vikes have since 2009. Lets quit acting like they haven’t dominated the division for the better part of 10 years with this same regime.

