Dom Capers on potential firing: You put the blinders on

The last time the Packers missed the playoffs was in 2008 and one of the changes they made before the 2009 season was replacing Bob Sanders as defensive coordinator.
Dom Capers was hired to replace Sanders and has run the defense in Green Bay ever since, but the Packers have missed the playoffs again this season and some have wondered if they’ll make the same change they did the last time. On Thursday, Capers said that he’s not thinking about that or anything else that he can’t control.
“My plans are from week-to-week in this business,” Capers said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “You learn that after 32 years in the league. My plan right now is to try to get the guys ready to go win a game against the Lions. One thing I’ve learned through a long career is you don’t want to spend any time in this business concerning yourself with things that you don’t have any control over. You put the blinders on, you go to work, you try to be consistent in the way you do things and try to get guys ready to play.”
The Packers are currently 21st in points allowed and 22nd in yards allowed, which is the same spots they held at the end of last season. That may have been good enough to get the Packers in the playoffs again if Aaron Rodgers remained healthy, but he didn’t and we’ll find out soon if that leads to a change at the top of the defensive coaching staff.