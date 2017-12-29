Doug Pederson wants all Eagles starters to play Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2017, 10:53 AM EST
Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said early this week that he’d decide on whether to rest starters as Sunday’s game against the Cowboys got closer and he outlined that decision at his Friday press conference.

Pederson said he wanted all of the team’s starters to play, but that he will “be smart” about using them in order to keep the team in good shape for the postseason. Pederson added that no one will be on a “pitch count,” but being smart likely means that key players will see fewer snaps than they might in a regular week.

That might not include quarterback Nick Foles. Pederson said earlier this week that he wants Foles to get as many reps as possible in his third start since Carson Wentz tore his ACL. Foles said on Wednesday that he is preparing to take all of the snaps against Dallas.

Defensive end Brandon Graham may be on the other end of the spectrum. He didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury and the Eagles will want one of their top pass rushers healthy when they return to action in the second round of the NFC playoffs.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Doug Pederson wants all Eagles starters to play Sunday

  1. After watching the Colts go one and done time after time in the early to mid 2000s because they rested their starters and then the Giants winning in 2007 after not resting I would assume this whole resting thing would be over.

    I guess that’s why I’m not a NFL head coach.

  2. You know, this wasn’t an issue years ago when great football dynasties existed and coaches saw playing a full football season as a way to only get better. Just makes football even more unwatchable.

  6. This makes sense because the Eagles haven’t been playing clean recently, and some of that can be worked out with continuing to improve the chemistry of the offense with Foles at QB. Especially with them already clinching a first round bye, the Eagles should not go two weeks without playing a game and then expect to come in and beat the 3/4/5/6 seeds of the NFC that are very talented and will be a great game to see.

  7. 13 wins in The NFL so far this season with 1 game to go and home field clinched throughout… I wonder how many other teams would like to be in this situation? 31 other teams would be the answer.
    Play some serious good football for 1 half then pull as many guys as you can. You have to play starters because only 46 are active. GO EAGLES!!!

  8. “One for the other thumb says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:57 am
    After watching the Colts go one and done time after time in the early to mid 2000s because they rested their starters and then the Giants winning in 2007 after not resting I would assume this whole resting thing would be over.

    I guess that’s why I’m not a NFL head coach.”

    It works both ways though, I mean the 2009 season featured two teams in the Super Bowl who didn’t play their starters week 17 (the Saints didn’t even suit up Brees week 16 or 17). It really depends on what team who have as to whether or not it makes sense to rest players. Injuries to key players are unlikely but if they happened the coach is always going to get blamed for playing the players in a meaningless game.

  9. One for the other thumb says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:57 am
    After watching the Colts go one and done time after time in the early to mid 2000s because they rested their starters and then the Giants winning in 2007 after not resting I would assume this whole resting thing would be over.

    I guess that’s why I’m not a NFL head coach.
    ———————

    Well….I guess to counter that the Giants didn’t really have the option to rest players… They had to win their games and got in only with help in week 17 in 2007. Defense won that championship and the Colts defense was never at that caliber.

    If they play bad, as they have of late, and lose to a bad Dallas team, it could be really bad on their mentality.

    It is easy to say but if Foles goes down or they lose another front line starter in a meaningless game they will want Pederson’s head…..

  10. Only rest players who need rest (injured). They need reps. If last week’s game proved anything, it showed that they need to sharpen up if they expect to have any chance against any of the very strong NFC playoff contenders they may face. There’s no slouches in this year’s NFC playoff picture. On any given day, any of these teams can beat each other:

    Seahawks beat the Eagles & Rams
    Eagles beat the Rams & Panthers
    Rams beat the Saints & Seahawks
    Panthers beat the Vikings & Falcons
    Vikings beat the Saints & Rams
    Falcons beat the Seahaks & Panthers

  11. bjwbrown2011 says:

    It works both ways though, I mean the 2009 season featured two teams in the Super Bowl who didn’t play their starters week 17 (the Saints didn’t even suit up Brees week 16 or 17). It really depends on what team who have as to whether or not it makes sense to rest players. Injuries to key players are unlikely but if they happened the coach is always going to get blamed for playing the players in a meaningless game.

    ——————————————————-

    I double checked before posting this but Brees played Week 16 of the 2009 season, going 32 of 37 for 258 yards, 1 TD and no INT. You’re correct that he didn’t play Week 17 of that season. It CAN be risky to have players miss three weeks of playing, if you have a first round bye. But imo, Nick Foles needs ALL the real game reps he can get.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!