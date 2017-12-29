Doug Pederson wants all Eagles starters to play Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said early this week that he’d decide on whether to rest starters as Sunday’s game against the Cowboys got closer and he outlined that decision at his Friday press conference.

Pederson said he wanted all of the team’s starters to play, but that he will “be smart” about using them in order to keep the team in good shape for the postseason. Pederson added that no one will be on a “pitch count,” but being smart likely means that key players will see fewer snaps than they might in a regular week.

That might not include quarterback Nick Foles. Pederson said earlier this week that he wants Foles to get as many reps as possible in his third start since Carson Wentz tore his ACL. Foles said on Wednesday that he is preparing to take all of the snaps against Dallas.

Defensive end Brandon Graham may be on the other end of the spectrum. He didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury and the Eagles will want one of their top pass rushers healthy when they return to action in the second round of the NFC playoffs.