Eagles put Joe Walker on IR, opening a roster spot for Sidney Jones

Getty Images

If the Eagles want to activate rookie cornerback Sidney Jones, they suddenly have a roster spot.

The team announced that linebacker Joe Walker was heading to injured reserve because of a neck injury.

Walker practiced all week, but was listed as out on their injury report today. He had missed two games earlier this year after suffering a stinger. He lost the starting job to Dannell Ellerbe, which made him expendable.

Jones, their second-round pick from Washington, would represent an amazing comeback, after tearing his Achilles in March during a pre-draft workout.

He’d have been a first-rounder if not for the injury, and seemed like the kind of guy you redshirt if you have extra draft picks. But getting him back for the final game of the regular season and the playoffs would be a fantastic story (such that the Eagles need one more of those this year), even if he doesn’t have a big role immediately.