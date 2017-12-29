Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills G.M. Brandon Beane was in attendance at the Camping World Bowl.

It’s setting up to be a crucial offseason for Dolphins WR DeVante Parker.

Said Patriots RB Dion Lewis of running behind G Shaq Mason, “I look forward to it. If I know I’ve got him pulling, I’m going to stay behind him because I know he is going to make the right read and a great block for me. When I’m behind him, I pay close attention to that.”

QB Bryce Petty is playing for more than a future with the Jets.

Ravens fans attending Sunday’s game will get a New Year’s Eve gift.

Giving CB William Jackson more playing time has paid off for the Bengals.

Will the Browns benefit if the Steelers rest key players this weekend?

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was named the top Steelers rookie of the year.

LB Brian Cushing hopes to remain with the Texans in 2018.

Will Colts WR Donte Moncrief play elsewhere in 2018?

Jaguars DT Malik Jackson explained how he stays healthy during the season.

CB Logan Ryan hasn’t practiced this week, but the Titans are holding out hope he can play.

The Broncos will honor Ryan Clady at Sunday’s game.

An illness has been kicking around the Chiefs this week.

Chargers rookie WR Mike Williams is still trying to find his comfort zone.

Little problems snowballed into big ones for the Raiders this season.

CB Orlando Scandrick sounds like he expects to move on from the Cowboys.

The Giants have their new G.M., which means it’s time to think about their next coach.

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox knows that it’s time to deliver big performances.

LB Junior Galette may have a chance to end his season on a high note when the Redskins face the Giants.

T Charles Leno has played 2,834 consecutive snaps for the Bears.

Will Sunday be Lions DE Dwight Freeney‘s final NFL game?

Former Packers are looking back at the Ice Bowl after 50 years.

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur could be interviewing for head coaching jobs.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman is trying to do a better job with ball security.

LB Thomas Davis said losing to the Bears was a turning point for the Panthers.

DT Tony McDaniel is happy to be back with the Saints.

Fumbles have been a big problem for Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston.

Bruce Arians can become the winningest Cardinals coach on Sunday.

If Rams RB Todd Gurley is going to win the MVP, his record after 15 games will have to be enough.

49ers LB Reuben Foster plans to work on his tackling technique this offseason.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said he won’t be scoreboard watching on Sunday.