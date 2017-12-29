Geno Smith believes he’s still a starting-caliber quarterback

Getty Images

With the offseason nearly upon us and a number of teams about to enter the market, one guy wants to make sure the league doesn’t forget about him as an option.

Via John Healy of the New York Daily News, Giants backup (at least until this week) Geno Smith declared that he can still be a starter in the NFL.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “Watch the tape. You’ll see it.”

That tape this year was limited to the one game that led to the downfall of the Ben McAdoo era, when Smith replaced Eli Manning and lost to the Raiders. He was 21-of-34 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown, but he fumbled twice.

This week, he’ll be the inactive third since they’ve promoted rookie Davis Webb to the backup role for the finale.

“It’s not one of those things I took personal,” Smith said. “I know that it has nothing to do with me, personally, so I’m not going to take it that way and that’s all I can say about that.”

Smith didn’t have many takers last offseason, when he was coming off a torn ACL (as well as his Jets career). There may be plenty of teams looking for help at the position this offseason, but it’s hard to imagine a team handing its reins (willingly) to a guy with a career 58.9 completion percentage, a 72.9 rating and more interceptions (36) than touchdowns (29).

But it’s good to be confident.