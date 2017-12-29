Good news, bad news for NFL 2017 TV ratings

Getty Images

The TV ratings for the 2017 season continue the recent trend: The numbers support whichever argument you want to make.

For the “football is dying” crowd, the gross ratings are down. For the “everything is fine” crowd, TV ratings are down across the board, allowing the NFL to continue to be the king of a medium that is losing relevance.

Television definitely is and has been losing relevance, especially in comparison to the ongoing growth of the American population. In the 1980s, the proliferation of cable channels commenced the process of shrinking broadcast network audiences. Now, with streaming services and cell phone devices and cord cutters and ultra-realistic video games, TV continues to falter.

But within the shrinking universe that is TV, the NFL continues to rule. Look at these numbers reflecting the most-watched TV shows in 2017 from the all-important 18-49 demographic. NFL football remains the king.

Four of the five biggest audiences were NFL games, with only the Oscars (at No. 4) preventing the sweep. (In the critical 18-49 demographic, the sweep happened.)

Likewise, Sunday Night Football remains the kind of prime-time, as noted in a Thursday press release from NBC. SNF is on track to be the No. 1 prime-time show for the seventh year in a row, breaking the record that Sunday Night Football currently holds with American Idol.

So, yes, football is still the biggest draw on TV. But, yes, TV isn’t what it used to be. If both trends continue, the looming TV negotiations will become even more interesting.