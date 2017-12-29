Good news, bad news for NFL 2017 TV ratings

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2017, 10:04 AM EST
The TV ratings for the 2017 season continue the recent trend: The numbers support whichever argument you want to make.

For the “football is dying” crowd, the gross ratings are down. For the “everything is fine” crowd, TV ratings are down across the board, allowing the NFL to continue to be the king of a medium that is losing relevance.

Television definitely is and has been losing relevance, especially in comparison to the ongoing growth of the American population. In the 1980s, the proliferation of cable channels commenced the process of shrinking broadcast network audiences. Now, with streaming services and cell phone devices and cord cutters and ultra-realistic video games, TV continues to falter.

But within the shrinking universe that is TV, the NFL continues to rule. Look at these numbers reflecting the most-watched TV shows in 2017 from the all-important 18-49 demographic. NFL football remains the king.

Four of the five biggest audiences were NFL games, with only the Oscars (at No. 4) preventing the sweep. (In the critical 18-49 demographic, the sweep happened.)

Likewise, Sunday Night Football remains the kind of prime-time, as noted in a Thursday press release from NBC. SNF is on track to be the No. 1 prime-time show for the seventh year in a row, breaking the record that Sunday Night Football currently holds with American Idol.

So, yes, football is still the biggest draw on TV. But, yes, TV isn’t what it used to be. If both trends continue, the looming TV negotiations will become even more interesting.

  1. The bottom line is, the NFL has never ever lost money before in its entire history with regards to tv ratings.

    This started last year and the data supports the decline. 500 million lost. That’s significant.

    There is no sugarcoating these facts.

    Tablets, smartphones, Amazon Prime, Netflix, stealing sports streams, etc, were all in existence prior to 2016.

    The NFL’s main issue is the fact they treat the customer like complete morons, when some of the customer base are intelligent, college educated adults with good careers who are not stupid.

    THIS is the problem. If they stop lying to the customer, treating them like idiots, on an almost daily basis, their ratings will surge back to where they used to be.

    Goodell literally lies every week. Between the Jerry Richardson “investigation” after allowing him to “investigate” himself, to the Raiders trying to warm kicking balls artificially, with no punishment, to whatever lie comes today, it’s so bad, the average fan has simply checked out due to the baggage to physically and mentally try to enjoy and NFL season.

    I can make a list of about 10 things that are tied to this and none of them are tied to HOW a customer chooses to watch the games.

  2. Most tv shows are not worth the time. Add the fact we have to pay a provider to bring it in our homes to watch commercials. Lots of commercials. Yeah, tv providers are in trouble.

  3. I wonder if they will ever get it. We don’t want bundles. If we have to pay to watch, we should only pay for what we want to watch.

  4. I still watch just as much football as I have in the past, however I don’t let it consume my Sundays any longer especially since I know my team won’t contend for awhile. Red zone on my phone while out golfing on a nice crisp fall day is a thing of beauty. Legalize gambling and I’ll be back on the couch watching and biting my finger nails on every play.

  6. I’m not a cord cutter, and don’t expect to be one any time soon. Watching a game on a phone instead of my plasma TV (yes, it’s still better than any LED TV out there) doesn’t appeal to me.

    However, if cable TV companies want to keep their customers, they need to offer a la carte service. I think having more happy customers paying a bit less is better than losing customers who are paying the max and getting crap channels they never watch.

  7. I love watching football. Do not care who is playing. Not sure why someone complains about “Bundles”. That’s how the NFL makes money. THey will never move to a pay per game basis anytime soon.

  8. Pirating (aka stealing) doesn’t seem to bother some people. But I’ll be damned if the thieves think they can talk down to me from their moral high ground of thievery.

    Justify it as you will but stealing is still stealing.

  9. TV bundles are how all of those “other” channels continue to exist. Without bundling, only the major channels will survive. It’s akin to college sports- without football, most other college sports would cease to exist. Football covers all of those sports, just like bundling ESPN with crap channels carries them. Our bills would be cheaper, but the number of voices and programming would drastically reduce. Good or bad? That’s a different question.

  12. factschecker says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:39 am
    Pirating (aka stealing) doesn’t seem to bother some people. But I’ll be damned if the thieves think they can talk down to me from their moral high ground of thievery.

    Justify it as you will but stealing is still stealing.

    It’s true, but you have to ask WHY they’re doing it. It’s simple supply and demand. For years and years the cable companies have been taking advantage of customers, as one of the country’s biggest rackets. People have had enough.

    If you give the customer what they want, you still make money. A lot of it.

    The wisest move Sony, or Sling TV, etc, ever did was invest in streaming bundling packages, undercutting the market. It’s called competition. People are willin to pay, but not be gouged.

    Price gouging, having a monopoly is ALSO illegal.

  14. Um, we cut the cable cord a few years ago. What we no longer have is the NFL ticket, cancelled due to the protests against our great country. With devices like roku and fire stick and the streaming packages now available, it’s very easy to watch regular tv normally but let’s not let that change the narrative. NFL players, you are no longer welcome in our homes.

  15. This is a straw man argument defenders of the kneelers keep putting up. Yes, TV ratings across the board are down. That’s because you can watch most of what’s on TV somewhere else, so people aren’t tuning in. NFL football, for the most part, can only be watched on a television (I know you can stream it other places, but for the most part, most people watch on TV). So comparing the two is irrelevant.

  16. Forget the TV ratings, what about ticket sales and are stadiums being filled ? If the ratings are down, but stadiums are filled to capacity then it doesn’t matter. However, when they have declining ratings and stadium attendance is down, then they have way more to worry about.

  17. NFL should do like WWE and start a streaming network. Charge a yearly fee or have packages/tiers for games. Get ahead of the cord cutting issues that TVs and cable channels will continue to face.
    Or allow broader access to games thru CBS, FOX, NBC, and NFLN apps.

    More than likely though, they’ll negotiate a new TV deal trying to get networks to take less, knowing that they are still king of sports and sports television, despite the decline, for at least another 5-6 years. If they wait too long though… someone else may come along with something better… or the XFL (probably thru WWE network–not better but different will draw some eyes)

  18. Just think how big Sunday Night Football’s ratings would be if Cris Collinsworth was physically removed from the press box after describing yet another run of the mill football play as being “Unbelievable!!!!!”

  19. Gambling will bring ratings up again like fantasy football did for a period of time. It’s all about fan engagement. There are other ways to get fan engagement up, but gambling is the quickest way.

  20. tylawspick6 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:15 am
    The bottom line is, the NFL has never ever lost money before in its entire history with regards to tv ratings.

    This started last year and the data supports the decline. 500 million lost. That’s significant.

    There is no sugarcoating these facts.

    Tablets, smartphones, Amazon Prime, Netflix, stealing sports streams, etc, were all in existence prior to 2016.

    The NFL’s main issue is the fact they treat the customer like complete morons, when some of the customer base are intelligent, college educated adults with good careers who are not stupid.

    THIS is the problem. If they stop lying to the customer, treating them like idiots, on an almost daily basis, their ratings will surge back to where they used to be.

    Goodell literally lies every week. Between the Jerry Richardson “investigation” after allowing him to “investigate” himself, to the Raiders trying to warm kicking balls artificially, with no punishment, to whatever lie comes today, it’s so bad, the average fan has simply checked out due to the baggage to physically and mentally try to enjoy and NFL season.

    I can make a list of about 10 things that are tied to this and none of them are tied to HOW a customer chooses to watch the games.
    You conveniently left out the part where the whole nation watches whoever plays the Patriots get blatantly cheated and robbed on a nearly weekly basis… that is also a vital component of ratings declines.

  22. cowboybillscustoms says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:13 am
    This is a straw man argument defenders of the kneelers keep putting up. Yes, TV ratings across the board are down. That’s because you can watch most of what’s on TV somewhere else, so people aren’t tuning in. NFL football, for the most part, can only be watched on a television (I know you can stream it other places, but for the most part, most people watch on TV). So comparing the two is irrelevant.
    If you have a problem with “the kneelers” you are the true enemy to this country and everything for which it stands.

    NOT THEM.

  23. rcali says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:12 am
    Um, we cut the cable cord a few years ago. What we no longer have is the NFL ticket, cancelled due to the protests against our great country. With devices like roku and fire stick and the streaming packages now available, it’s very easy to watch regular tv normally but let’s not let that change the narrative. NFL players, you are no longer welcome in our homes.
    Protests against our great country, huh?

    You people have intentionally distorted the message and polluted it with nonsense while you project all the very ills that are being protested against ONTO those who publicly (and peacefully) protest, that you actually believe your lies.

    Deranged sociopaths.

    People like this are going by the wayside. This nation will be better off for it, too.

  24. The NFL has another potentially’massive’ problem brewing under the radar. A trickle of fans are suing teams to get their money back because of allowing players to protest by ‘kneeling’ during the national anthem. This has offended Americans, as players have denigrated America, veterans and our national pride by doing so. Fans are saying ‘I brought my kids to a game. What do I tell them about this?’ NFL fans have paid millions for PSL’s, season tickets, parking and concessions only to be embarrassed and offended at these games by protesting players. The NFL and Goodell allowed this to go on for too long and paying customers should not have to put up with it. They’ll get their money back. A jury trial would be a major attention getting event and cost the NFL and participating ‘kneelers’ millions and potentially billions of dollars in ‘claw-back’ revenue.

  25. suncawy says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:31 am
    Forget the TV ratings, what about ticket sales and are stadiums being filled ? If the ratings are down, but stadiums are filled to capacity then it doesn’t matter. However, when they have declining ratings and stadium attendance is down, then they have way more to worry about.
    The majority of NFL revenue is generated from broadcast rights. If the networks offer less than what they did the last go ’round, the NFL loses money. Most of those stadiums have tickets that are purchased regardless of whether or not they are occupied.

    A lot of the time gate and ticket sales are split with multiple entities. Broadcast rights are direct revenue without middlemen. Capiche?

  27. david21907 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:54 am

    As you say you can spin the numbers either way. Except when you look at the trend of NBA vs NFL. Houston we have a problem.
    And that problem is reflected even more in the numbers that should be looked at more closely but are going largely ignored in the face of the cord cutting discussion. It’s not just NFL ratings that are down but the far more important share numbers. Of the people that are watching TV at any given time a smaller % of them are watching the NFL while at the same time more of them are watching the NBA. Those numbers may be lost in the discussions here but they aren’t lost on advertisers.

