Greg Olsen hopes foot holds up well on artificial turf

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen returned from a broken foot against the Jets in Week 12 and wound up sitting out the second half of the game due to soreness in the foot.

Olsen sat out the next week in New Orleans as well before returning to play the last three weeks. All three of those games were on grass at Bank of America Stadium while the other two games were on artificial turf, just like this Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Olsen said he’s looking forward to seeing how his foot holds up because he expects the Panthers to have more games on turf in the playoffs.

“I’ve felt better each week the past couple weeks,” Olsen said, via the Charlotte Observer. “At this point in the season, chances are our playoffs are going to take us through turf. A bunch of indoor stadiums have made the fold here, obviously this week and New Orleans and Minnesota. It kind of is what it is at this point. We’ll just hope for the best.”

Olsen had nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Packers, but has just four catches for 37 yards in his other post-injury appearances. Bumping that production up would help ensure the Panthers see more time on the turf in January.