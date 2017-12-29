Jaguars expected to have Allen Hurns back this week, no Marqise Lee

Getty Images

The Jaguars are going to get a familiar face back on the field this week, at the position they need them the most.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, his first action in seven weeks.

They’ll be without Marqise Lee for the second week with an ankle injury, but getting Hurns back can only help for a team that has struggled to keep healthy bodies at the position.

Hurns suffered a high ankle sprain on Nov. 12, and practiced some last week. He’s the most experienced receiver the Jaguars have left, after Allen Robison suffered an ACL tear in the opener.