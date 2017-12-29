Jaguars’ formerly tarp-covered seats sell out in six minutes

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2017, 10:22 AM EST
The much-maligned tarps are on the way out, and the Jaguars’ upcoming home playoff game is the hottest ticket in Jacksonville.

Yesterday the Jaguars announced that they would remove the tarps at EverBank Field to open up 3,501 seats that had been covered at the stadium for years. Today the Jaguars announced that those tickets sold out in six minutes.

The tarps, long a symbol of a team struggling to fill its stadium, are coming out because the Jaguars are having no trouble filling their stadium for the home playoff game they’ll host next weekend. The initial allotment of tickets sold out in four hours. The Jaguars are also planning a limited number of standing-room only tickets.

The NFL hasn’t announced wild-card round kickoff times yet, but the Jaguars’ home game will likely be the afternoon game on Saturday, January 6.

46 responses to “Jaguars’ formerly tarp-covered seats sell out in six minutes

  1. Jaguars 34, Patriots 12

    Tom Brady isn’t getting any younger. He can eek by Pittsburgh’s overrated defense, but Jacksonville will be a different story.

  8. sidehatchin says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:26 am
    ———
    Jacksonville just got lit up by Tom Bradys former back up. He put up 44 points. 21 points in the 4th quarter alone.

  9. redislander10 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:34 am
    =====

    I would guess it is informed speculation based upon the fact that the most likely matchup is Jaguars v. Titans, two teams with little to no national following, therefore less likely to be put in a prime time slot.

  10. Wow. Some people are so dumb. Yeah, they sold out in 6 minutes to all the brokers, not the fans. There is a difference.

    It’s called supply and demand. Jax is a god awful franchise and sports market. It was never a good idea in the first place. It’s a transient town with a lot of military people from all over the country who have different rooting interests.

    This is why Kahn is positioning their move to London. He’s not going to build a new stadium with way more luxury boxes, etc, with dwindling ratings and half filled stadiums if he thinks he can have a FULL stadium every other week in London.

    These tickets will all be on Stub Hub and other regional broker sites for insane prices, no one will buy them and half the stadium will be full.

    LOL

    People are so stupid.

  12. sidehatchin says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:26 am
    ————————-

    Double LOL.

    Gee, I wonder why our society has become so dumb?

  15. redislander10 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:34 am
    Probably based on seeding and the history of how the NFL schedules the games. It’s probably a fairly good guess.

  18. This is great news. I used to love making fun of them when they thought Blaine Gabbert was a good QB, but those days are long gone.

  20. stickyicky97 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:53 am
    Just goes to show you that winning will fix anything….even a crippled franchise that’s struggled with fans for decades.

    ——————————————

    Umm, if they get bounced and then fall back to earth next year, it doesn’t solve their long term problem.

    The stadium is outdated, not enough luxury boxes, etc. Kahn is way, way behind on in his investment. Buffalo is probably in worse position because they have no funding at all for a new stadium and can’t get any new momentum to drum up public support tied to Pegula’s funding for a new stadium. It’s still an incredibly fickle market, as all the SE pro sports markets are.

  22. And out come the tired OLD arguments. The tarps are there because the stadium was built for 85,000 and the Georgia Florida game. That is way too many seats for the NFL, so they tarp the extra sections and have seating at a realistic 65,000.

    Regarding Jacksonville being a bad market, please look at U.S. census data for the last 30 years. What states are gaining population and Congressional seats and which are losing them ? Florida is a large state with a fast growing population and it makes sense to have 3 teams covering the state. Rust belt cities with declining population with another NFL team within 100 miles however…..

  23. stack44 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:58 am
    And how many of those tickets did the brokers buy?
    A majority probably.

    ————–

    Probably all of them. As we know, this is how it works. That’s why they were planning on keeping the tarp on. Big fear of the brokers sitting on over-priced tickets due to hype.

    The place won’t be sold out.

  24. sidehatchin says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:26 am

    ————————–

    Is this the overrated Jacksonville defense that just got waxed by the Santa Clara 49ers?

  25. When you win, people come. It ain’t about bandwagon, it’s about not throwing away money to watch a garbage product – which, by the way, the Giants have MOSTLY been since ’12 – last time I went.

  27. tylawspick6 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:50 am
    sidehatchin says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:26 am
    ————————-

    Double LOL.

    Gee, I wonder why our society has become so dumb?
    ———–

    You won’t be laughing IF the Patriots even get that far.

    They better not run into the Ravens or Bolts again (this time the taking multiple TDs off the board vs. LAC won’t be overlooked like it was before), or everyone ELSE will be “LOL” at the two ah youse.

  30. Look at all the people so quick to try to put down the Jaguars.
    So either scared fans of Pitt and New England, or salty fans from teams that won’t be in the playoffs this year.

    So sad that people have to be so… sad.

  31. tylawspick6 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:49 am
    Wow. Some people are so dumb. Yeah, they sold out in 6 minutes to all the brokers, not the fans. There is a difference.

    It’s called supply and demand. Jax is a god awful franchise and sports market. It was never a good idea in the first place. It’s a transient town with a lot of military people from all over the country who have different rooting interests.

    This is why Kahn is positioning their move to London. He’s not going to build a new stadium with way more luxury boxes, etc, with dwindling ratings and half filled stadiums if he thinks he can have a FULL stadium every other week in London.

    These tickets will all be on Stub Hub and other regional broker sites for insane prices, no one will buy them and half the stadium will be full.

    LOL

    People are so stupid.

    ——————————————————————-

    So this is what the Grinch does after Christmas.

    ____________________________________________________________________

    While Jacksonville is improved and definitely going the right direction, i would be more worried about playing Baltimore. Baltimore in the playoffs is a different animal. My patriots are not playing anyone easy whether its JAX,KC, or BAL. Don’t expect Belichick to allow Bortles to look like Aaron Rodgers either.

  33. Good for Jacksonville. They have not had a winning team in while and the fair weather fans are coming out temporarily. I still don’t think it’s a good city for a franchise.

    If Buffalo of Cleveland had a 10-5 team with an upcoming home playoff game you wouldn’t be able to get an upper level ticket for $200. Both cities would be able to host 100,000 for their playoff games – easy.

  34. tylawspick6 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:49 am
    /////////////////////

    What a horrible way to go through life. Everything is not a conspiracy, maybe the great fans of Jacksonville love to support their Jaguars. Typical pat fan.

  35. Jax used an online ticket purchasing process. It featured a system where codes were used to ensure robotic purchasing was impossible. If people think only brokers were able to log in and purchase all the tickets in 6 minutes feel free. It doesn’t make sense and makes them look petty and rather foolish.

  36. But this is impossible, many people told me there was a yuge rally in Gainesville where pretty much the entire state showed up to cheer the NFL boycott!!!

    Many people are saying the NFL is dying, this is fake news

  37. Hilarious.

    Not only do patsy fans look down their nose at other franchises, they also think they are smarter than everybody else.

    That’s funny, because when they spew it usually proves the opposite.

    “Better to remain silent and thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”

    Shovel snow, now.

  38. The Jags sideline looked like a drunken frat party with all that immature fighting going on against the Niners. That lack of discipline is going to destroy any playoff hopes they might have. But please carry on with all the Pats hating, it is a beautiful thing.

  39. These tickets will all be on Stub Hub and other regional broker sites for insane prices, no one will buy them and half the stadium will be full.

    LOL

    People are so stupid.

    _____

    So the brokers are just throwing their money away buying up the tickets that no one will buy from them? I ask because usually the brokers have an idea of what they can sell back to people. If there isn’t a market to sell, they wouldn’t be buying…..

  40. Jax is not a bad market as long as the team is winning some of their seasons. A good example of a bad market was the Boston Patriots and that is why they changed the name and need 6 New England states to support that team in spite of Brady.

  41. So the brokers are just throwing their money away buying up the tickets that no one will buy from them? I ask because usually the brokers have an idea of what they can sell back to people. If there isn’t a market to sell, they wouldn’t be buying…..

    ——————

    yep. very risky. it’s called projecting…they can take these risks because on the slam dunk events, they make so much money off of wealthy people with disposable income.

  42. What a horrible way to go through life. Everything is not a conspiracy, maybe the great fans of Jacksonville love to support their Jaguars. Typical pat fan.

    ——————-

    lmao

    so why weren’t those seats opened up for sale originally?

    why are millennials so dumb?

  44. idislikespeciousness says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:37 am
    Jax used an online ticket purchasing process. It featured a system where codes were used to ensure robotic purchasing was impossible. If people think only brokers were able to log in and purchase all the tickets in 6 minutes feel free. It doesn’t make sense and makes them look petty and rather foolish.

    —————-

    false. it does not work. brokers have the same aoftware or better software to circumvent on phony “pre sales” or “codes”.

    the true best way to beat the brokers is to do old school mailing in for tickets or stand in line with a ticket limit.

    you kiddies today
    have no idea what yoi are talking about here.

    and this on top of the relationships broker companies have with ticketmaster

    very few real live tickets are ever available, unless less trendy of a event

    this is decade plus old
    news

  45. The tarps will be back next year and should be. Everbank Field was built so that it could function as a replacement for the old Gator Bowl as well as an NFL stadium for the Jaguars. It’s capacity prior to the original tarps going on (76,877) would make it the 5th largest in the league while Jacksonville is the second smallest market in the league. Stadium modifications have reduced the total number of seats since then and and for the playoff game 69,132 tickets have been sold with 1,200 being standing room only. For regular season games the capacity of 64,428 is more market appropriate.

  46. so why weren’t those seats opened up for sale originally?

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Because the team had signed contracts in place where companies had purchased signage on the tarps. They had to negotiate the release of these contracts with numerous entities prior to releasing the tickets.

