Jaguars’ formerly tarp-covered seats sell out in six minutes

The much-maligned tarps are on the way out, and the Jaguars’ upcoming home playoff game is the hottest ticket in Jacksonville.

Yesterday the Jaguars announced that they would remove the tarps at EverBank Field to open up 3,501 seats that had been covered at the stadium for years. Today the Jaguars announced that those tickets sold out in six minutes.

The tarps, long a symbol of a team struggling to fill its stadium, are coming out because the Jaguars are having no trouble filling their stadium for the home playoff game they’ll host next weekend. The initial allotment of tickets sold out in four hours. The Jaguars are also planning a limited number of standing-room only tickets.

The NFL hasn’t announced wild-card round kickoff times yet, but the Jaguars’ home game will likely be the afternoon game on Saturday, January 6.