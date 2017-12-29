Jaguars in constant flux at wide receiver

Getty Images

The Panthers aren’t the only team making the playoffs without having what you’d call known commodities at wide receiver.

In fact, the Jaguars’ struggles to keep a pair of pass-catchers on the field have been even more of a challenge because of injuries.

It was bad enough that top target Allen Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week One. But then Allen Hurns suffered a high ankle sprain in Week Nine and hasn’t played since. Then in the last three weeks, they’ve lost Marqise Lee to an ankle injury, Larry Pinkard to a concussion and Jaelen Strong tore his ACL.

Rookie Keelan Cole has been limited in practice this week as well, leaving them short on options for quarterback Blake Bortles.

“You always have to be ready to adjust,’’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “When it comes to the receivers, when it comes to the offensive line, the running backs, they’ve had a lot of changes. That’s part of the game and you’ve got to keep on rolling. I think the one consistent thing has been Blake and he’s done a really good job not letting the changes affect him.’’

The Jaguars have relied on Dede Westbrook and Cole lately, and return man Jaydon Mickens might have to play a larger role moving forward.

“There’s a lot of guys that have gone down, a lot of guys that have been called up,” Bortles said. “We’re running out of guys to call up, so we have to bring more in.”

Bortles has adjusted reasonably well, completing 68.8 percent of his passes over the last month.