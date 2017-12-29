James Harrison: “I didn’t sign up . . . to be a cheerleader”

James Harrison has heard people talk about his departure from the Steelers and arrival with the Patriots, and he’s finally making his thoughts known.

Sort of.

Harrison just posted his response to former teammates who had harsh words for him with an Instagram post accompanied by the message: “This will be my only comment.”

“If anybody thought I signed a two year deal with a team in the NFL at age 39 to sit on the bench and collet a check and a participation trophy, they’re mistaken,” he wrote. “I didn’t sign up to sit on the bench and be a cheerleader. I was clear about that when I signed, and I was told I would be on the field when I signed. When I was asking for reps in camp, I got none. I got lip service though: we know what you can do – you don’t need the reps. But I know what my body needs in order to be in shape to compete, and I said so, but still zero reps.

“At the beginning of the season, when it was clear I didn’t have a role anymore, I asked to be released. Throughout the season, I was told week in and out that I’d be used. I wasn’t. I started getting frustrated about the whole thing. I asked to not be dressed or take unnecessary practice reps if I wasn’t going to play. That’s what happened for a [couple] weeks, then we had a game week that I got solid reps in practice and everyone assumed I would play. I got to the stadium four hours early as usual, and my locker was empty. Nobody said anything to me about being inactive, just an empty locker. I asked to be released again. I was told no.

“A couple weeks later, they dress me for the game so I assume I’m going to play, and I get zero repos. Stood on the sideline the whole game. I asked to be released again, I was told no. Then a few days later, they released me. I was never told I would be brought back, it was: If I bring [you] back, be in shape. I cleared waivers, and they didn’t call. New England called. Also, to be clear, ask Ryan [Shazier] if I came to see him in the hospital. I didn’t help Bud [Dupree] or T.J. [Watt]? Ask TJ if I helped him.

“Maybe I didn’t handle my frustration the best that I could’ve. If you haven’t learned anything about me over the last 16 years, I’m a competitor to my core. I live and breathe competition. I do what it takes to keep my body and my mind ready to be on that field. I do it for me, I do it for my family, I do it for my team and I do it for the fans. Nothing else to it. At the end of the day, they made a business decision and so did I.”

When someone burns as hot and performs as a high a level at Harrison, it’s generally difficult to create a happy ending with one franchise. It’s happened before, but clearly Harrison thought when he returned from his Cincinnati sabbatical, things would be different.

70 responses to “James Harrison: “I didn’t sign up . . . to be a cheerleader”

  2. Harrison has nothing to explain to the Steelers. The Steelers released him and he cleared waivers. He signed with another team. It was a business decision just like the Steelers made. Get over it Steelers along with your fans.

  4. He’s still yapping, has the team has come out and said how selfish he was.

    I think he gets dumped by the Pats real soon.

  5. way too much detail to not believe harrison

    tomlin is a moron and liar

    so is colbert

    bb would have released him out of respect back in august, so he caught have tried to catch on witha another team, if he could not have
    dealt him.

    so simple, but is a notorious dumb franchise

  12. I don’t blame the guy. If he wants to play and someone still wants him why shouldn’t he play? Just bc Pittsburgh released him what should he do just go away?

  13. Unfortunately the Steelers were afraid he would end up in New England.
    They prolonged it but with one week to go they thought it would not happen.
    It I sad to hear how Tomlin runs a club.
    No wonder Big Ben we sceptical about playing.

  16. And sleeping and snoring during position meetings, what’s your lame self-absorbed justification for that exactly? It’s been said that to know what a person is truly like, ask those who work with them… and those who worked next to you for 10 years showed us the respect they have for you… which would be none whatsoever.

  18. If for nothing other then just getting in the Steelers heads this is already a great move

    even if he doesn’t play a single snap. Steelers have already lost.

  21. Ok so NE, who desperately needs anyone who can get to the QB now has a very motivated, very upset HOF pass rusher who if it plays out is salivating at the change to drive Big Ben into the turf. I like his chances to exact some revenge.

  22. Doesn’t matter whether you played or didn’t. He’s not a team player. The Steelers are not going to put a player on the field just because of his past history. Tj Watt is better at this stage of his career. Love what he did for the Steelers in the past but you should of just retired Deebo. Your dug your own grave. Your New Englands problem now.

  24. Steeler fan here. If what he says is true, it looks like he was jerked around somewhat. Dont blame him for wanting to play, and don’t really blame him for signing with someone who actually wants him. It will be interesting to see if he contributes at all with the Pats.

  27. What “high level”? Harrison hasn’t done diddly squat since 2011. He’s been washed up for years. My only regret about releasing him, is the intel he’s going to gleefully hand over to Belichick. He’s a facade, an image, some impressive weight-lifting videos. That’s ALL he is now.

  30. Mr. Harrison, you are a champion. Cannot argue with logic. Thank you for taking the time to clear the air. Hope your ex-team now gets it.

  31. When is everyone going to realize the Steeler organization, especially My le Tomlin, are not about the players. That era died with Art Rooney Sr.

    ————————————

    I know right – SR was such a great guy, he even helped Arians ease into retirement.

  33. EZWriter says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    And sleeping and snoring during position meetings, what’s your lame self-absorbed justification for that exactly? It’s been said that to know what a person is truly like, ask those who work with them… and those who worked next to you for 10 years showed us the respect they have for you… which would be none whatsoever.
    —————————

    I’d believe Harrison over his former teammates. Besides, even if what they said was true, it just shows how poorly run the Steelers are.

  35. steelcurtainn says:
    Doesn’t matter whether you played or didn’t. He’s not a team player.
    ***
    Patriots don’t want a “team player” by your definition. They want someone who kills quarterbacks (and doesn’t draw roughing the passer or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties).

  36. steelcurtainn says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:22 pm
    Doesn’t matter whether you played or didn’t. He’s not a team player. The Steelers are not going to put a player on the field just because of his past history. Tj Watt is better at this stage of his career. Love what he did for the Steelers in the past but you should of just retired Deebo. Your dug your own grave. Your New Englands problem now.
    ———-
    I don’t disagree with most of what you said. The issue is the Steelers said he would play, the coach said he would play, and so he signed up again for 2 years. Don’t extend him an offer if the plan was to barely ever play. And if he can still play, to be determined, why should he just retire? Is TJ Watt a better overall player right now, yes, but that’s not the issue at hand here. People shouldn’t be up in arms because said team, Steelers, release a player deeming they have better players behind him, and then get mad that said team, Patriots, sign him to see if he fits in their defensive scheme. This stuff happens all the time with all teams, it’s only a big deal because it’s a staple Steelers veteran.

  37. Well I guess Pittsburgh fans can perpetuate the easily debunked lies about him being disruptive if they wish to soothe their sores. Life in the pit of misery. Dilly Dilly!

  38. steelcurtainn says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Doesn’t matter whether you played or didn’t. He’s not a team player. The Steelers are not going to put a player on the field just because of his past history. Tj Watt is better at this stage of his career. Love what he did for the Steelers in the past but you should of just retired Deebo. Your dug your own grave. Your New Englands problem now.
    ———————————————————————————————————————-
    NE gladly accepts this “problem” of a guy who wants to play at a position where NE needs help.

    Sounds like this ugly separation from Pitt could have been avoided if Tomlin had simply been honest with him from day 1.

  42. I’d believe Harrison over his former teammates. Besides, even if what they said was true, it just shows how poorly run the Steelers are.

    I am not surprised at this your hatred of the Steelers is only matched by your hatred for the truth.

    There are two sides to every story. What we are hearing here are the no nothings and Patriot sycophants that make a player from yesterday’s Steeler roosterinto a brilliant perfectly nocente soul once he dons a Cheaters uniform. Seems appropriate for children to make those assumptions.

    I’ll wait to hear Tomlins side before making any judgement.

  43. EZWriter says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    And sleeping and snoring during position meetings, what’s your lame self-absorbed justification for that exactly?
    ——————————————————————————————–
    More importantly, I think we all want to know why the Steelers have a lounge chair in the LB meeting room?

  45. Love the typical clueless Patriots fans, easily the dumbest fanbase in the country. Last week’s defensive player of the week? Mike Hilton. Had three sacks in one game, which is what Harrison has had in his last 20 games combined. Guess where we got him from? Your practice squad. You take the linebacker on his last legs – – we’ll take the 23-year-old slot cornerback who has four sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

  46. truck8595 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:15 pm
    Look for Belichick to absolutely turn him loose on the Jets this weekend just to see what he’s got left in the tank.

    53 1 Rate This

    ——————–

    With Eric Lee tweaking his ankle and missing practice today, I agree.

  47. keiselsbeard says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    What “high level”? Harrison hasn’t done diddly squat since 2011. He’s been washed up for years. My only regret about releasing him, is the intel he’s going to gleefully hand over to Belichick. He’s a facade, an image, some impressive weight-lifting videos. That’s ALL he is now.
    ———————————————————————————————————
    You might be right.

    Or you might be wrong. We’ll find out very shortly if NE is able to coax any more football out of him.

  49. Mike Tomlin: 115 wins in his first 11 seasons as a coach. Coaches who have had more in their first 11 seasons: Don Shula. End of list.

    But the Einsteins on this board think he’s a bad coach. The blind leading the clueless around here.

  51. What “high level”? Harrison hasn’t done diddly squat since 2011. He’s been washed up for years. My only regret about releasing him, is the intel he’s going to gleefully hand over to Belichick. He’s a facade, an image, some impressive weight-lifting videos. That’s ALL he is now.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________
    Well said, couldn’t have said it better myself.

  52. joetoronto says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:09 pm
    He’s still yapping, has the team has come out and said how selfish he was.

    I think he gets dumped by the Pats real soon.

    —————
    He very well could get dumped by the Patriots. It depends how hard he works and how much he is catching on to his job and doing it. Thats the thing with the Patriots its all about that and nothing else. You will know by late next week how he is fitting in by whether he is still with the team or not.

  53. Sounds like this ugly separation from Pitt could have been avoided if Tomlin had simply been honest with him from day 1.
    ______________________________________________________________________________________
    Why this is true, James Harrison had to know he wasn’t going to see the field much. He’s more of a mentor then a guy whose going to contribute much anymore. In my opinion, he’s very selfish and is bringing them traits along with his weightlifting skills with him to NE. Nothing else.

  54. Most of the time when 2 people (or sides) have an opinion on what actually happened the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

    In a week or so, this will die down, only to get resurrected again if the Patriots and Steelers meet in the Championship game. Then it’ll all make me nauseous again.

  55. When is everyone going to realize the Steeler organization, especially My le Tomlin, are not about the players. That era died with Art Rooney Sr.

    ————————————

    That may be the most ridiculous thing I’ve read on this board. Even B.B. and pats fans will say it’s not about the players. It’s about trying to win.

  56. sdiegosteel says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Love the typical clueless Patriots fans, easily the dumbest fanbase in the country. Last week’s defensive player of the week? Mike Hilton. Had three sacks in one game, which is what Harrison has had in his last 20 games combined. Guess where we got him from? Your practice squad.
    ———————————————————————————
    Wasn’t Hilton playing against the Texans using their 4th string QB? Congrats – that’s quite an achievement.

  59. Shouldn’t the big story out of this be that Pittsburgh routinely lies to their players? Why do you think Blount was so disgruntled a few years back? Number 2 rb wasn’t getting any snaps. Do you think when they signed him they told him they were going to sit him and give Bell every snap? I doubt it. There is a repeated history here of Steelers lying to players to sign them.

    Also anyone who believes unnamed sources over people who go on the record deserve to look as foolish as they do.

  61. “I didn’t sign up to sit on the bench and be a cheerleader”
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    No. He signed up to be on a football team and help them win. That means using his experience and knowledge to help the younger guys learn the nuances of the system and get better on and off the field. Instead, he chose to take naps in the meetings where the bulk of the concepts learning occurs. Maybe, just maybe, if his sorry butt would have done what was asked they could have put him on the field like he asked. From what I’ve seen, his behavior started in camp–before his limited snaps. It seems to me that he failed to live up to expectations long before the Steelers did. He feels entitled but last time I checked playing time usually goes to the best players in that position or for a particular circumstance. He wasn’t (or his poor attitude caused his limited use) and is mad about it.

  62. sdiegosteel says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Mike Tomlin: 115 wins in his first 11 seasons as a coach. Coaches who have had more in their first 11 seasons: Don Shula. End of list.

    But the Einsteins on this board think he’s a bad coach. The blind leading the clueless around here.
    —————————-

    Both of them severely underperformed given the level of talent they have/had.

    Any coach that routinely leaves a player like Gronkowski uncovered or under-covered is a bad coach.

  63. sdiegosteel says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:52 pm
    Mike Tomlin: 115 wins in his first 11 seasons as a coach. Coaches who have had more in their first 11 seasons: Don Shula. End of list.

    But the Einsteins on this board think he’s a bad coach. The blind leading the clueless around here.

    6 15 Rate This

    ——————-

    he absorbed a veteran team that just won a SB. His only SB appearance victory came in the season Brady blew his leg out in 2008. He is very lucky for being the coach of a well run organization, but he’s clearly mediocre, benefitting from Big Ben’s career and Dick LeBeau by his side.

    The tough guy act only lasts so long.

    The arms folded routine, the chin up, the Ray Ban sunglasses…Guess what? Good teams like the Pats, aren’t scared.

  64. The Patriots are all about that competition. So maybe this will work out for him. But if he doesn’t get on the field, he’ll need to know that it was performance-based only.

    But what inquiring-minds-want-to-know is, what does Marcus Gilbert think?

  66. I expect BB will play Harrison in a meaningless game this weekend to save his real players, then hold him in reserve for POs in case of injury, then cut him in the off season when he complains.

    BB is not looking for intel, he already knows more about the Steeler defense than Harrison does.

    Meanwhile the posts of Steeler and Pats fans are entirely predictable.

  68. Good for you James, they released you, your free to go wherever you are needed. I hope you get a chance to play in New England and help the team out. Good luck. GO PATS !!!

  69. stuff has been said on both sides. We’ll find out who was more accurate and truthful in the next few weeks as he plays with the Pats. Plays goood? Gets things done? More than likely he got shafted by the Steelers. Doesn’t play, pouts, or clearly doesn’t have much left in the tank? Steelers cut their losses at the right time.

