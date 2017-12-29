James Harrison: “I didn’t sign up . . . to be a cheerleader”

Getty Images

James Harrison has heard people talk about his departure from the Steelers and arrival with the Patriots, and he’s finally making his thoughts known.

Sort of.

Harrison just posted his response to former teammates who had harsh words for him with an Instagram post accompanied by the message: “This will be my only comment.”

“If anybody thought I signed a two year deal with a team in the NFL at age 39 to sit on the bench and collet a check and a participation trophy, they’re mistaken,” he wrote. “I didn’t sign up to sit on the bench and be a cheerleader. I was clear about that when I signed, and I was told I would be on the field when I signed. When I was asking for reps in camp, I got none. I got lip service though: we know what you can do – you don’t need the reps. But I know what my body needs in order to be in shape to compete, and I said so, but still zero reps.

“At the beginning of the season, when it was clear I didn’t have a role anymore, I asked to be released. Throughout the season, I was told week in and out that I’d be used. I wasn’t. I started getting frustrated about the whole thing. I asked to not be dressed or take unnecessary practice reps if I wasn’t going to play. That’s what happened for a [couple] weeks, then we had a game week that I got solid reps in practice and everyone assumed I would play. I got to the stadium four hours early as usual, and my locker was empty. Nobody said anything to me about being inactive, just an empty locker. I asked to be released again. I was told no.

“A couple weeks later, they dress me for the game so I assume I’m going to play, and I get zero repos. Stood on the sideline the whole game. I asked to be released again, I was told no. Then a few days later, they released me. I was never told I would be brought back, it was: If I bring [you] back, be in shape. I cleared waivers, and they didn’t call. New England called. Also, to be clear, ask Ryan [Shazier] if I came to see him in the hospital. I didn’t help Bud [Dupree] or T.J. [Watt]? Ask TJ if I helped him.

“Maybe I didn’t handle my frustration the best that I could’ve. If you haven’t learned anything about me over the last 16 years, I’m a competitor to my core. I live and breathe competition. I do what it takes to keep my body and my mind ready to be on that field. I do it for me, I do it for my family, I do it for my team and I do it for the fans. Nothing else to it. At the end of the day, they made a business decision and so did I.”

When someone burns as hot and performs as a high a level at Harrison, it’s generally difficult to create a happy ending with one franchise. It’s happened before, but clearly Harrison thought when he returned from his Cincinnati sabbatical, things would be different.