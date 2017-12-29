Jaylon Smith feels “elite again”

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2017, 10:12 AM EST
Getty Images

At this time last year there were questions about whether linebacker Jaylon Smith would be able to play for the Cowboys this season due to the knee injury and nerve damage he suffered in his final college game.

Smith showed he can play again and his knee held up well enough that he’ll play in all 16 games once he takes the field against the Eagles this Sunday. His playing time and performance have fluctuated over the course of the year, but Smith said he started feeling back to himself around the middle of the season and feels optimistic about what’s to come in 2018.

“It’s just the rhythm,” Smith said, via the Dallas Morning News. “The game, and a lot of us elite players, it’s about getting a great rhythm. Each game I improved. I feel elite again. It’s a great feeling and knowing I’m able to contribute at a high level for America’s team, it’s going to be some great years to come. I’m back. I feel like myself. It’s very encouraging moving into next season.”

Smith has 78 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack while making six starts and playing nearly 60 percent of the snaps for the Cowboys this season. Building off that would push closer Smith to the player he was expected to be before his injury and give the Cowboys the kind of return they were hoping for when they took Smith in the second round last year.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Jaylon Smith feels “elite again”

  2. “The game, and a lot of us elite players, it’s about getting a great rhythm. Each game I improved. I feel elite again.

    Jaylon sure loves himself some Jaylon, wow.

  3. As a Giants fan this scares me a bit, but you’ve gotta be happy for a guy like this who many thought would never even step on the field again.

  4. His 78 total tackles are tied for 55th in the league, his 47 solo tackles are not in the top 100, and his 1 sack is not in the top 100, and his I guess his definition of elite is different than mine.

  6. Each game I improved. I feel elite again.

    This guy has 7 solo tackles in the cowboys last 4 games, not 7 each game, 7 total…I wonder what he thinks average feels like.

  7. “His 78 total tackles are tied for 55th in the league, his 47 solo tackles are not in the top 100, and his 1 sack is not in the top 100, and his I guess his definition of elite is different than mine.”

    He has played significantly less the last half of the season, by design, with Lee and Hitchens healthy. The majority of his 60% of the snaps came early in the year with Lee out while Smith was getting his feet wet. I watch every snap of every Cowboys game. His improvement has been obvious and noticeable when he’s been on the field. When he steps into a full-time role next year, he has a legit chance of being elite.

  8. I’m a Giants fan, but this is a good story. His knee is still not fully heals but even playing this year is a great accomplishment. By next year he should be fully active and we’ll see how elite he becomes. I just hope it is not in games he plays against the Giants.

  10. That’s funny cause every time I watch him I just see “a guy”. Just watching them you can tell Sean Lee is a much better player. I even recall Collinsworth mentioning his suspect play. I know he was a great college player and his injury was brutal but he’s not anywhere close to elite.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!