Jaylon Smith feels “elite again”

Getty Images

At this time last year there were questions about whether linebacker Jaylon Smith would be able to play for the Cowboys this season due to the knee injury and nerve damage he suffered in his final college game.

Smith showed he can play again and his knee held up well enough that he’ll play in all 16 games once he takes the field against the Eagles this Sunday. His playing time and performance have fluctuated over the course of the year, but Smith said he started feeling back to himself around the middle of the season and feels optimistic about what’s to come in 2018.

“It’s just the rhythm,” Smith said, via the Dallas Morning News. “The game, and a lot of us elite players, it’s about getting a great rhythm. Each game I improved. I feel elite again. It’s a great feeling and knowing I’m able to contribute at a high level for America’s team, it’s going to be some great years to come. I’m back. I feel like myself. It’s very encouraging moving into next season.”

Smith has 78 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack while making six starts and playing nearly 60 percent of the snaps for the Cowboys this season. Building off that would push closer Smith to the player he was expected to be before his injury and give the Cowboys the kind of return they were hoping for when they took Smith in the second round last year.