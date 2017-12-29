Jeremy Maclin doubtful to play Sunday

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that wide receiver Jeremy Maclin “has a chance” to play against the Bengals this weekend after missing last Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

It’s not a very good chance. The Ravens have listed Maclin as doubtful for the regular season finale.

Chris Moore started in Maclin’s place last weekend and caught two passes for 29 yards in the victory over the Colts. Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro also saw time at receiver along with starter Mike Wallace.

Wallace and right tackle Austin Howard are listed as questionable with knee issues and defensive tackle Brandon Williams drew the same designation due to a back injury. All three were able to fully participate in Friday’s practice, which would seem to be a good sign that they’ll be able to help Baltimore’s attempt to nail down a playoff spot.