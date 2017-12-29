Jets extend contracts of coach Todd Bowles, G.M. Mike Maccagnan

A 5-10 record isn’t exactly a roaring success, but given where expectations for the Jets were heading into this year, you can make a case that five wins is actually pretty good.

That appears to be the view of Jets ownership, which announced today that General Manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles have both been given contract extensions.

“We are very happy to have extended both Mike and Todd. During their time here, they have worked together to help the organization build a foundation on which to grow,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “They are identifying, developing, and getting productivity out of our players. I believe we are headed in the right direction. This provides us continuity and stability as we continue to move this team towards sustained success. We still have a lot of work to do and I am excited to work closely with both of them as we move forward.”

The Jets have many big question marks, starting with who their starting quarterback will be in 2018 and beyond. But there’s no question about the coach or G.M. Those two are staying put.

21 responses to “Jets extend contracts of coach Todd Bowles, G.M. Mike Maccagnan

  3. “We are very happy to have extended both Mike and Todd” … Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said
    And the Dolphins, Bills, and Patriots feel the exact same way!

  4. Perfect. Bowles did a great job this year. He’s definitely the best coach the organization has had since Parcels. You can see that from the way the rookie safeties transitioned so well into the NFL, as well as the decision to identify talent and actually let them get on the field, regardless of where they were drafted or who they are. You see that by playing Robby Anderson, you see that by not playing musical chairs with the quarterbacks, you see that with the revitalization of players like Demario Davis and Kony Ealy. Now please, for the love of God, extend McCown.

  5. Whoa! Didn’t see that one coming.

    I do think he’s a good coach, evident by the fact that management tried to tank the season, and the Jets were competitive for most of their games. Hopefully they will try to actually surround him with real NFL talent.

  7. The words smart move and NY Jets aren’t normally found in the same sentence but they certainly go together when it comes to keeping Bowles. Outside of the unreachable man child Muhammad Wilkerson he’s had that team buying in and playing hard in spite of a deck that ownership stacked against them. If Bowles had hit the open market he wouldn’t have been unemployed long.
    Serious respect for Bowles from this Pats fan.

  8. robkeezy says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:38 pm
    Perfect. Bowles did a great job this year. He’s definitely the best coach the organization has had since Parcels. You can see that from the way the rookie safeties transitioned so well into the NFL, as well as the decision to identify talent and actually let them get on the field, regardless of where they were drafted or who they are. You see that by playing Robby Anderson, you see that by not playing musical chairs with the quarterbacks, you see that with the revitalization of players like Demario Davis and Kony Ealy. Now please, for the love of God, extend McCown.

    Ealy has 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

    How is that “rejuvenation”? The guy sucks in a contract year.

    Pats ROOKIE, Deatrich Wise has 25 tackles, 5.5 sacks and plays both DT and DE, very impressive in a difficult defense.

    Adam Butler, an undrafted FA, has 19 tackles and 2 Sacks.

    Also, Trey Flowers, a 4th rd pick>>>Leonard Williams, 6th overall.

    This is why you Jets fans don’t get it.

  9. Perfect example of why the Jets will never sniff another Super Bowl. These two clowns could not build a competetive Pop Warner team,…..even if you allowed them to cheat with over age players

  10. With any kind of quarterback, this team will be dangerous. Bowles has transformed the culture, much the same way McDermot has in Buffalo, finally expunging the awful Ryan legacy. You can feel it when they play — both of these teams think they can stand up to anybody.
    Miami needs better luck with injuries and next off-season to settle into Gase’s system, and you have an AFC East that is fully competitive through December for a change.

  11. Hopefully its just 1 year.

    Mike Maccagnan has done a below average job over 3 years, si I don’t see why they should extend him. They should fire him before he has a chance to screw up a draft for a franchise QB.

    As for Bowles, all he’s done is maintain discipline. He’s not a good game day coach, he’s way to concervative on 4th down.
    There are better HC prospects out there.
    But there are worse ones too.
    All in all, its a push, might as well keep him one more year.

  12. I love it! Bowles nailed his staff hires this season, Jeremy Bates and John Morton have been as advertised. Now he just needs to get rid of Kacy Rodgers, and Robert Nunn (DL coach)

    People give Maccagnan a lot of crap too for his contracts and draft picks. He needed to overspend in his first year to avoid the cap floor but every deal outside of Revis has been loaded with escape hatches so it opened up close to 100m in cap space for the Jets this season. He’s also drafted guys like Jamal Adams, Williams, Maye, and taken guys like Shell and Robby Anderson in the late rounds/UDFA. He robbed the Seahawks out of a 2nd round pick and Jermaine Kearse who I think would be worth bringing back next season. The only pick people focus in on is Hackenberg, but in all actuality Maccagnan and Bowles are the best thing to happen to the Jets since Parcells.

  13. 4th rd pick Trey Flowers: 59 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 FFs while playing DE/DT and OLB, while double teamed as NE’s best DL player alongside Malcom Brown.

    #6 overall in the 2015 draft (same as Flowers), Leonard Williams: 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, while single blocked.

    In a nutshell, outside of Brady, this is WHY NE is so much better than the Jetsies.

  15. dispozblcopy says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:44 pm
    With any kind of quarterback, this team will be dangerous. Bowles has transformed the culture, much the same way McDermot has in Buffalo, finally expunging the awful Ryan legacy. You can feel it when they play — both of these teams think they can stand up to anybody.
    Miami needs better luck with injuries and next off-season to settle into Gase’s system, and you have an AFC East that is fully competitive through December for a change.

    Wow. This is why you’ll remain being the Jets. Your team is rebuilding and needs to string together good drafts to get to a base off rookies and younger players under the rookie contract, you need to fix the O Line, etc, actually add some kind of talent at so many positions, while not overrating whiffs in the 1st rd (Darrin Lee, Leonard Williams).

    The Jets will then cut Wilkerson, BB will pick him up on a 1 year prove it deal, and the rest will be history. Again.

    Rinse. Repeat.

  17. Jets, like the Giants, have no genuine offensive/defensive stars, other than perhaps Leonard Williams. With Mo’ Wilkerson soon gone, Jets need to focus on getting a prime QB. I would avoid Sam Darnold who only has two years of collegiate experience. Josh Rosen or Allen or Lamar Jackson all have potential but they do not possess the “stats-don’t-lie” prowess of 3-year-starting veteran Baker Mayfield of the Okie Sooners. Remember that Russell Wilson (5’10-3/4″) Michael Vick (“5’11”) and Drew Brees (“6’0″) have all been outstanding QBs and just because a guy is 6’8” (like Brock Osweiler), there is no guarantee that height truly makes any difference at the QB position.

  18. Can’t really say much about the GM. But Bowles gets a lot from this team, and at no point has there been any sense of a meltdown. Compare with the other team in the Meadowlands.

    The Jets are a long way from being good. And their collapse against the Bills two years ago did and does raise questions about Bowles in crunch time. But he seems to be the right coach for right now.

    Now, get a QB.

  20. tylawspick6 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Great news!!
    – Pats Fan
    Absolutely comical.
    Removed the ‘s’ from “Pats fans” to reflect reality. Unfortunately for long time Pats fans that have been here since the days of Parilli and Cappelletti we have to suffer trolls like you as part of the fan base but that doesn’t mean you speak for anything close to the vast majority of us. Truth be told I doubt I am alone in saying I’d rather you were a Vikings fan, you’d fit right in with the purples.

  21. icallitlikeiseeit67 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 1:33 pm
    looks like the Jets brass didn’t want Bowels going back to Arizona….it the right thing to do now get him some talent.

    Not a good reason to extend your current coach, however.

