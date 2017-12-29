Jets extend contracts of coach Todd Bowles, G.M. Mike Maccagnan

Getty Images

A 5-10 record isn’t exactly a roaring success, but given where expectations for the Jets were heading into this year, you can make a case that five wins is actually pretty good.

That appears to be the view of Jets ownership, which announced today that General Manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles have both been given contract extensions.

“We are very happy to have extended both Mike and Todd. During their time here, they have worked together to help the organization build a foundation on which to grow,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “They are identifying, developing, and getting productivity out of our players. I believe we are headed in the right direction. This provides us continuity and stability as we continue to move this team towards sustained success. We still have a lot of work to do and I am excited to work closely with both of them as we move forward.”

The Jets have many big question marks, starting with who their starting quarterback will be in 2018 and beyond. But there’s no question about the coach or G.M. Those two are staying put.