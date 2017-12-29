Joey Bosa fined $18,231 for roughing the passer

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has picked up 22 sacks over his first two NFL seasons, but a near miss against the Jets last week will hurt his bank account.

PFT has confirmed that Bosa has been fined $18,231 for roughing quarterback Bryce Petty in last Sunday’s 14-7 win. Bosa was a beat late getting to Petty and then drove him to the ground in a manner that usually draws a flag from officials.

The penalty came on a third down incompletion intended for Jermaine Kearse and pushed the Jets into the red zone with four minutes left in the game. The Jets wound up turning the ball over on downs four plays later, so the penalty didn’t wind up having a great impact on the outcome.

Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins was also fined $9,115 for an unnecessary roughness penalty on a first quarter punt.