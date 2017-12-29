Julien Davenport fined $9,115 for facemask penalty

Getty Images

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t the only member of the Texans to draw a fine for a facemask penalty this week.

PFT has confirmed that left tackle Julien Davenport was also fined $9,115 for an infraction in last Monday’s 34-6 loss to the Steelers.

Davenport was flagged while blocking on a passing play in the second quarter of the game. The 15-yard penalty pushed the Texans out of the red zone, although they were able to make it back down to the 1-yard-line before a T.J. Yates interception ended their best scoring chance of the meaningful portion of the game.

Davenport was a fourth-round pick by the Texans in April and has made three starts this season as the Texans have done a lot of shuffling on the offensive line due to injuries and the trade/holdout of Duane Brown.