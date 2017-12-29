Justin Coleman avoids fine for leap into red kettle

AP

Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman avoided a fine for his jump into one of the giant Salvation Army kettles behind the end zones at AT&T Stadium.

Coleman copied Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s touchdown celebration of a year ago against the Buccaneers when he leaped into the kettle and played hide and seek with a teammate. Coleman scored on a 30-yard interception return of a Dak Prescott pass in the third quarter.

“I already pre-planned it,” Coleman said after the game. “I was telling the guys that if I catch a pick-six in that end zone, I’m going to jump in the kettle and throw the ball out. I was just telling them, that’s what’s going to happen. Everybody was telling me that I was going to catch a pick, and it came to me.”

Coleman, like Elliott a year ago, drew a flag for using a prop. The league did not fine Elliott last year.