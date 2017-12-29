Kurt Coleman questionable for Panthers finale

Getty Images

The Panthers are getting a pair of veteran defenders back on the field this week, but another one may not be able to play against the Falcons.

Via Bill Voth of the team’s official website, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said there was some “concern” about safety Kurt Coleman‘s ankle, and he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

“He was limited today, and we had hoped to see him move around a little bit more,” Rivera said of Coleman.

The Panthers would likely start Jairus Byrd if Coleman can’t go.

The Panthers are also listing guard Trai Turner as questionable, along with cornerback LaDarius Gunter (illness). Turner’s still in the concussion protocol, but Rivera seemed optimistic he’d be cleared today.

The Panthers are getting linebacker Thomas Davis back from his one game suspension, as well as defensive end Charles Johnson from his four-game ban for violating the PED policy.

They’re already in the playoffs, but could be as high as the second seed or as low as the fifth depending on other results.