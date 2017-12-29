Lions put center Travis Swanson on IR

Getty Images

The Lions put their second offensive lineman of the week on IR because of a concussion.

The Lions announced that center Travis Swanson was being placed on injured reserve, and that he’d be replaced on the active roster by promoting wide receiver Jace Billingsley from the practice squad.

They put guard Don Barclay on IR earlier this week.

Swanson played in the Week 14 game against the Buccaneers, but showed symptoms after the game and was placed in the concussion protocol, and hasn’t played since.

The Lions were eliminated from playoff contention last week.