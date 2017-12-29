Melvin Gordon listed as questionable

Getty Images

The status of running back Melvin Gordon has been monitored closely this week as the Chargers prepare for a game they have to win if they are going to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.

Gordon hurt his ankle late in last Sunday’s victory over the Jets and sat out of practice on Wednesday. He returned to limited work on Thursday, however, said that he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

The Chargers stopped short of making that definite on Friday and listed Gordon as questionable. Things appear to be trending in the right direction, though, and the Chargers may also get three other players back after they missed last week’s game. Linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive tackle Corey Liuget and left tackle Russell Okung are all listed as questionable as well.

The Chargers need to beat the Raiders while the Titans lose to complete the first two steps of securing a Wild Card. The third domino that needs to fall is either a Bills loss or a Ravens win.