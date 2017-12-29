NFL, NFLPA announce changes stemming from Tom Savage concussion

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2017, 11:13 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players’ Association jointly stated today that no one will be disciplined despite a clear breakdown that led to Texans quarterback Tom Savage returning to the field after suffering a concussion that left him visibly struggling.

In the joint statement, the league and the union referred to the incident as “unacceptable” and said it is proof that the concussion protocol needs improvement. But no one will be punished for violating the league’s concussion rules.

Instead, a series of changes to the concussion protocol have been implemented. Those include:

— A neurotrauma consultant based at the league office will be monitoring games on television and able to contact the on-site medical staff immediately to instruct them to take players off the field if they have exhibited signs of concussion.

— Players who exhibit signs of either “defined impact seizure” or “fencing responses” will be removed from games and not permitted to return.

— Any player who stumbles or falls to the ground while trying to stand after a hit to the head must be taken to the locker room for a thorough evaluation and not just evaluated on the sideline.

— Officials, players and coaches have been told to take any injured player directly to a member of the medical staff if they suspect the player needs a concussion assessment.

— Every player who undergoes a concussion evaluation during a game must also have a follow-up evaluation the next day, even if he passes the in-game evaluation.

— All postseason games will have three neurotrauma consultants on site, rather than the standard of two for regular-season games.

The incident with Savage was an ugly one that the NFL needs to ensure doesn’t happen again.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “NFL, NFLPA announce changes stemming from Tom Savage concussion

  2. Seachickens get fined for not following the protocol, even though it *appeared* Wilson was ok…Texans get away with not following the protocol even though it was OBVIOUS that Tom Savage got his brain scrambled on that hit?

    Not a fan of either team, but there was clearly a breakdown and the same fine would not be out of the question…

    NFL: Not applying the same punishments since forever…

  3. Things like this happened in NE too (Brady), and Pittsburgh (Big Ben every time he plays the Ravens), but they are successful at hiding the concussion. NFL needs to step up.

  5. How wasn’t this part of the protocol before? Do you really need to see a player having a seizure on the ground before making a rule that they shouldn’t be immediately allowed back in the game?

    I can’t wait until next season when a players brain falls out of his ear and finishes the drive, then we can get a “players brain must be inside their head at all times” rule.

  6. Anyone who witnessed that when it happened had to know it was the last straw. Glad to see updated measures being taken. We love big hits, but we’re talking human lives first and foremost.

  11. Typical NFL/NFL player critic – “They’re paid millions of dollars, they knew the risks. I don’t care if their brains become like scrambled eggs. They only exist to entertain me”.

  13. Everybody saw him having a seizure on the field except for the Texans, right.

    The NFL has zero credibility and therefore zero future.

  14. This should have happened after Case Keenum was obviously concussed a season or two ago.

    What does it take to get disciplined there at the league office?

  15. This union leadership has no onions whatsoever… it’s all a reactive measure… in conjunction with the owners… its a joke

  16. Don’t those luxury boxes and coaches’ boxes have TVs in them? How could someone from the team management not have seen the live feed of the guy’s arms shaking like Frankenstein? Couldn’t someone from upstairs call down to the field?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!