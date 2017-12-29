No decision yet for Browns tackle Joe Thomas on playing future

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas has yet to make a decision on whether he intends to return for a 12th season next year.

According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Thomas plans on making his decision sometime after the season is over. He’s missing games for the first time in his career after tearing his triceps in a game in October.

“I’m going to sit down with my family and kind of discuss where I am about continuing to play,” Thomas said.

He reiterated that his health and how he feels will be a substantial part of the decision making process. Thomas played in 167 straight games and had been on the field for every single one of Cleveland’s 10,363 offensive snaps over that span before being injured against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 22.