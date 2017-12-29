Packers give Davante Adams massive contract extension

Getty Images

Davante Adams isn’t playing this week, and the Packers aren’t playing for anything.

But they’re not playing around.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers are giving the young wide receiver a long-term contract extension which will be worth around $14 million a year.

The deal will reportedly be for four or five years, and represents a huge investment for the future for a team that has generally taken care of its own receivers.

They’ve also committed to Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson in recent years, though this might not be a good sign for Cobb’s future.

Adams is out this week with a concussion, but caught 74 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns this year, impressive since that was partially without Aaron Rodgers.

The former second-round pick would have been a free agent, and would have been a sought-after target, if the Packers had let him get to the market.