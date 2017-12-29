Packers give Davante Adams massive contract extension

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 29, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
Davante Adams isn’t playing this week, and the Packers aren’t playing for anything.

But they’re not playing around.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers are giving the young wide receiver a long-term contract extension which will be worth around $14 million a year.

The deal will reportedly be for four or five years, and represents a huge investment for the future for a team that has generally taken care of its own receivers.

They’ve also committed to Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson in recent years, though this might not be a good sign for Cobb’s future.

Adams is out this week with a concussion, but caught 74 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns this year, impressive since that was partially without Aaron Rodgers.

The former second-round pick would have been a free agent, and would have been a sought-after target, if the Packers had let him get to the market.

42 responses to “Packers give Davante Adams massive contract extension

  4. What a waste. You mean a guy who don’t even get over thousand yard gets paid more than Thielen who’s clearly better. Packas have paid Nelson and Cobb lot of money to be cheer leaders. lol, same thing will happen with Devante.

  5. I would have to think the team has a cheap out in year 2 or 3. As good as he’s become, if he gets his bell rung again, that could be it.

  9. After getting this far into it & this much closer to free agency, why not wait out the next few weeks to see what could have been thrown his way from the likes of the 9ers, Rams, Colts, & others probably looking to upgrade the position with some pretty deep pockets.

  12. Adams, Rodgers and Nelson. So that’s a lot of dough tied up in 3 players. Question is will they have enough left for the other 50 players while also trying to rebuild the D?

  13. 74 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns………. oops they forgot multiple concussions, that’s a lot of money for someone who will be on the sidelines in concussion protocol. I hope he takes care of himself.

  14. corky2141 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:41 pm
    After getting this far into it & this much closer to free agency, why not wait out the next few weeks to see what could have been thrown his way from the likes of the 9ers, Rams, Colts, & others probably looking to upgrade the position with some pretty deep pockets.

    —————-

    Probably because regardless of what MN thinks – Aaron’s still better than those QB’s and if he can put up really good numbers without #12 most of the year, with him and realizing that most likely Cobb/Jordy is gone next year – He’s in line for a huge payday after this contract.

  15. I wish my Vikings were as good at scouting WRs as the pack. Guess we will stay in mediocre land while GB runs the plow over us year after year. skol.

    —-

    Vikings have an undrafted free agent that just signed a 3 year deal with only $11 million guaranteed. And Stone Hands Adams couldn’t hold his jock on his best day. Not to mention that fifth rounder Diggs who is also better than any receiver on our roster. Once again, Rick has been playing chess while Ted has been playing Candy Land. And it’s showing in the standings with us missing the playoffs. Enough is enough!

  16. Great WR but not sure he is worth that kind of money IMO. This could mean the end of Randall Cobb even though he plays more out of the slot.

  17. Should have overpaid him by a few more million.

    Please lock up more of that salary cap on mediocre players hahahaha

  20. pats777 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:47 pm
    Adams, Rodgers and Nelson. So that’s a lot of dough tied up in 3 players. Question is will they have enough left for the other 50 players while also trying to rebuild the D?

    ————

    I dont expect Nelson to be here without renegotiation.

  22. 2017nfcnchampions says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:54 pm
    74 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns………. oops they forgot multiple concussions, that’s a lot of money for someone who will be on the sidelines in concussion protocol. I hope he takes care of himself.

    ————

    Who creates a username bragging about division championships.

    A fan of the vikings?

    Lol

  23. Rodgers walks into A Barr says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:01 pm
    That’s a lot of money for a #2 Receiver. #3 on most teams.

    A very Cleveland-esque move. Good for them.

    ————

    He’s a number one on your team.

    Your username is proof the packers live in your heads rent free.

  24. Wow, Adams at $14mil/yr contract. Take that money and run dude. What will OBJ, Landry, Watkins…. command.

  25. cheeseisfattening says:

    December 29, 2017 at 4:44 pm
    Does Rodgers know a piece of his pie was just given out?
    ——————————————————————————————–
    Doesn’t matter. AR will be playing with another team next year – a team which will protect him and has a D. If Ted Thompson is still around, this is exactly what AR should do.

  26. pats777 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:47 pm
    Adams, Rodgers and Nelson. So that’s a lot of dough tied up in 3 players. Question is will they have enough left for the other 50 players while also trying to rebuild the D?

    //////////////////////////

    You forgot about Fabio who’s 26 tackles this year cost the packers 15 million. Next year he will make over 11 million!!

  29. This sounds great to the casual fan, but it’s not wise to spend this kind of money on one of the least important positions. When you have a great QB you can get big time production from any decent WR. Antonio Brown was a sixth round pick. You can find good WR’s anywhere and everywhere. That’s why you have scouts. Save the money on the rare positions like CB, LT, DE, and of course, QB.

  30. andrwken says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:08 pm
    Rodgers walks into A Barr says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:01 pm
    That’s a lot of money for a #2 Receiver. #3 on most teams.

    A very Cleveland-esque move. Good for them.

    ————

    He’s a number one on your team.

    Your username is proof the packers live in your heads rent free.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Sorry dude, but Adams ain’t a #1 on the Vikes. He is a good little WR, but he ain’t no where near the route runner that Thielen is, and he ain’t as tough as Diggs. He may be a #2 on the Vikes, but more like #3.

  31. trophylessvikings says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:36 pm
    I wish my Vikings were as good at scouting WRs as the pack. Guess we will stay in mediocre land while GB runs the plow over us year after year. skol.

    **

    Adams only averaged 28 more yards per game than our TE. Calm down. You’re giving your Packer friends a bad look.

  33. andrwken says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:06 pm
    2017nfcnchampions says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:54 pm
    74 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns………. oops they forgot multiple concussions, that’s a lot of money for someone who will be on the sidelines in concussion protocol. I hope he takes care of himself.

    ————

    Who creates a username bragging about division championships.

    A fan of the vikings?

    /////////////////////////

    I’ll change it next year for you to 2018nfcnchampions. LOL 😂

  34. As a Packer fan, I’m obviously thrilled to have him locked up before free agency, but the numbers being thrown around seem excessive on face value.

    Young with tremendous upside, my enthusiasm is tempered by what long term health issues remain down the road.
    The concussion protocol is a mine field with a myriad of diagnoses and outcomes.
    Suffering two concussions in a single season is significant.
    One only needs to look as far back as Sam Shields as a recent example.

    I’ll wait for the contract details and hard numbers to emerge before making a judgement on this signing.
    Initial reactions, good or bad, are pointless until all the pertinent facts are known.

  35. I’d like to see them cut both Cobb and Nelson and bring in Allen Robinson. To me Randall Cobb is definitely gone. Maybe you restructure Nelson, but he is on the last year of his contract. Bring in Allen Robinson and get younger while saving money.

  38. bondlake says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:09 pm
    cheeseisfattening says:

    December 29, 2017 at 4:44 pm
    Does Rodgers know a piece of his pie was just given out?
    ——————————————————————————————–
    Doesn’t matter. AR will be playing with another team next year – a team which will protect him and has a D. If Ted Thompson is still around, this is exactly what AR should do.

    ————

    So why don’t either of you two geniuses explain to me how Rodgers gets to leave GB next year.

    This should be Good…..

  39. Well deserved, although as mentioned above, not without risks given the recent concussions he’s had. A couple of intriguing facts about Adams:
    1. Among receivers with at least 100 targets this season, only Tyreek Hill (130.5) has generated a higher passer rating on throws in his direction than Davante”s 120.3 – per PPF.
    2. He leads all NFL receivers with 22 touchdowns since the start of the 2016 season, despite Rodger’s injury and two games missed to concussions. In other words, dude’s turned into quite a baller.

  40. charliecharger says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:12 pm
    This sounds great to the casual fan, but it’s not wise to spend this kind of money on one of the least important positions. When you have a great QB you can get big time production from any decent WR. Antonio Brown was a sixth round pick. You can find good WR’s anywhere and everywhere. That’s why you have scouts. Save the money on the rare positions like CB, LT, DE, and of course, QB.

    ————

    While I agree with most of what you said,

    A reciever that continues to excel in the Brett Hundley era is worthy of a extension….

  41. As a Packer fan, I’m obviously thrilled to have him locked up before free agency, but the numbers being thrown around seem excessive on face value.

    Young with tremendous upside, my enthusiasm is tempered by what long term health issues remain down the road.
    The concussion protocol is a mine field with a myriad of diagnoses and outcomes.
    Suffering two concussions in a single season is significant.
    One only needs to look as far back as Sam Shields as a recent example.

    I’ll wait for the contract details and hard numbers to emerge before making a judgement on this signing.
    Initial reactions, good or bad, are pointless until all the pertinent facts are known.
    —————————————————————————————

    I’d be move concerned if the concussion came none splash plays. Both of Adams concussion came on cheap shots and would have basically gave anyone a concussion. That said there is some risk and he was overpaid because someone else would have paid him. Can’t really fault the Packers for giving him market value.

  42. It’s a lot of money but they couldn’t let him go because he’s one of the few weapons they had. He was the only receiver who was able to still make plays when Hundley was in there. Nelson and Cobb are either taking massive pay cuts or are gone. When you don’t have much talent on the roster, you can afford to overpay a little.

