PFT PM podcast: Week 17 preview and more

PFTPM

Bad news: It’s the last PFT PM podcast of the year. Good news: We’ll continue it after 2017 becomes 2017. (Hey, if I’m going to forget to change the year to 2018 as of Monday, I may as well get a head start on it now.)

Friday’s edition has a full Week 17 preview, a comprehensive look at all coaching news and rumors, and (as is now the tradition) a lengthy list of Twitter questions and answers.

The full show appears below, for your listening pleasure on a cold Friday night or a lazy Saturday morning or pretty much any time before the games start on Sunday.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to PFT PM at Apple Podcasts, rate it, and review it. Thanks very much for your support.

(The advance thank you is aimed at persuading you to do that thing I just asked you to do. I probably shouldn’t have typed that. If only I knew how to delete stuff.)