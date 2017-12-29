Report: Buccaneers tell Dirk Koetter he’s safe for 2018

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t fire Dirk Koetter after all.

The Glazer family, owners of the Bucs, has informed Koetter that his job is safe and he will be the team’s coach in 2018, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Koetter is in his second season as Buccaneers head coach. After a promising start and a 9-7 record last year, his team has been one of this season’s biggest disappointments, falling to 4-11.

But that disappointment will not cost Koetter his job. He’ll get another year to show that he can build a winning team.