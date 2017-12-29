Report: Buccaneers tell Dirk Koetter he’s safe for 2018

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 29, 2017, 4:11 PM EST
The Buccaneers won’t fire Dirk Koetter after all.

The Glazer family, owners of the Bucs, has informed Koetter that his job is safe and he will be the team’s coach in 2018, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Koetter is in his second season as Buccaneers head coach. After a promising start and a 9-7 record last year, his team has been one of this season’s biggest disappointments, falling to 4-11.

But that disappointment will not cost Koetter his job. He’ll get another year to show that he can build a winning team.

24 responses to “Report: Buccaneers tell Dirk Koetter he’s safe for 2018

  2. While I admit to being a little disappointed that Jon Gruden won’t be the coach next year, I think this is probably the right move. The Bucs need to benchmark the best organizations in the NFL, such as the Patriots, Seahawks and Steelers. They believe in consistency. Both Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin had some bad years with the Steelers, but the front office knew they had a talented head coach and kept him.

    Meanwhile, the Browns seemingly fire someone every year, and look where they are.

    The jury is still out on Koetter, but two years isn’t enough to decide. Now, somebody fix the damn defense.

  5. So now all the other teams in the division are happy, and all the players on the Bucs are sad. Great move by Tampa Bay. How’s it feel to be a season ticket holder? Ouch!

  7. They did have a lot of injuries this season. And maybe he needs a new QB rather than the controversial and turnover-prone Jameis Winston?!

  10. Dirk Koetter as HC and Mike Smith as DC. The men at the helm of the old Atlanta Falcons teams that the whole division figured out and exposed. Thats the style the Tampa wants to trot out, its better than Schiano but lawwwwwdddd theyre never gonna make it out the NFC south with that played out BS.

  11. Good. Gruden had a losing record with the Bucs after his Super Bowl season in which he inherited Dungy’s stacked roster. Including a 4-12 season like the one Koetter just had! Additionally, the team was so old by the time he left(because he was terrible with young guys) that it took multiple years to reload depth wise, and clearly we still aren’t there in the trenches.

    Now, take 10 years away from coaching and tell me why we should expect anything but a WORSE performance the second time around. I’ll wait.

    I’m not thrilled with Koetter myself, and Mike Smith absolutely has to go. But getting rid of a head coach every 2 seasons is how you become the Browns. This team needs some sense of continuity, and a change should not be made until a clear upgrade is available. A guy who hasn’t coached in a decade and was mediocre the last time he did is anything but a clear upgrade.

  12. So Lovie goes 6-10 with a rookie QB, gets fired….Dirk goes 5-11 at best or 4-12 this season with a QB 3 yrs into the system, two years later, and gets a 3rd yr. Even Lovie haters can see that this doesnt seem right…

  15. What about the GM? What about the DC? I think a legitimate competitor at QB needs to be brought in to give Jameis a run for the money. He’s been handed the starting job since high school.

  16. Typical Gruden. He loves to hear his name circulate in rumors and dances all the time just to turn the job down.. Give it up and give up on this self absorbed overrated coach. He won with Lovie’s players. The dude is a phony and just loves the attention.. At least Cowher gave up on that years ago

  17. This is the right call. Jameis was leading then NFL in passing before his injury and has been the best QB in the NFL since he came back. Numbers show it:
    Passer Rating 114.5 (1st)
    Yards Per Attempt 9.35 (1st)
    Completion Percentage 72% (3rd)
    Yards 1222 (4th)
    TDs 8 (4th)

    He’s been dominant when healthy…outside of the Minnesota game

  21. leeeroooyjeeenkiiins says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:26 pm
    Good. Gruden had a losing record with the Bucs after his Super Bowl season in which he inherited Dungy’s stacked roster.

    ————-

    Why doesn’t Gruden get any credit for “his” team (Raiders) making it to the SB? Surely, Callahan just used the roster Gruden left behind, didn’t he? Why did it take Dungy five years to win a SB with Manning at the helm? Let’s stop making believe Dungy was some magical coach. He couldn’t get it done in TB and he managed only one SB with one of the best QBs of all time.

