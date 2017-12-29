Saints waive John Phillips, promote John Fullington

Getty Images

The Saints waived tight end John Phillips on Friday, according to the NFL transactions report. They promoted offensive lineman John Fullington from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Fullington spent the season on the Saints’ practice squad after clearing waivers September 3. After stints with Green Bay, San Francisco and Arizona, Fullington joined the Saints in July 2016 and spent last season on the team’s practice squad.

Phillips, who spent the offseason with the Saints, signed December 19. He played eight offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps last week. He played in eight games for New Orleans last season.

The Cowboys made Phillips a sixth-round pick in 2009, and he played four seasons in Dallas before joining the Chargers in 2013. He signed with the Broncos last July and played eight games in Denver before it waived him and the Saints claimed him.

He has 55 career catches for 390 yards and five touchdowns.

The Saints also signed defensive back Mykkele Thompson to the practice squad.