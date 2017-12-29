Terence Newman not ready to say whether this is his last season

Getty Images

Terence Newman returned this season to win a Super Bowl. The Vikings cornerback has a chance.

What he won’t say is whether this is his last chance.

“When I’m done, nobody will know it,” Newman said Friday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’ll be off into the sunset.”

Newman, 39, is one of only three non-specialists 39 or older in the league, joining Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (40) and Patriots pass-rusher James Harrison (39).

Newman still can play and likely would find work next season if he wants to continue his career.

He has played all 15 games with seven starts this season, and his 526 defensive snaps are 56 percent of the Vikings’ defensive plays. Newman has 33 tackles, an interception and five passes defensed.

In his 15 seasons, Newman has made 42 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, 186 pass breakups and 877 tackles.

After a heck of a career, Newman couldn’t write a better ending than by walking off into the sunset with a Super Bowl ring.