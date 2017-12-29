Titans rule out DeMarco Murray

Getty Images

The Titans will play their final game of the regular season without running back DeMarco Murray.

There were reports this week that Murray was unlikely to play after hurting his knee against the Rams last weekend, but the Titans maintained that there was a chance Murray would be able to go on Sunday. That continued after a report saying Murray suffered a third-degree MCL tear, which is an injury that would take the suspense out of the question because it would all but rule Murray out by itself.

Friday’s injury report didn’t confirm the severity of Murray’s injury, but it did end the team’s attempt to keep the question open. Murray has been ruled out and will miss his first game in two years with the Titans.

Murray’s absence will put Derrick Henry in the spotlight as the lead back against the Jaguars. If the Titans win, they will advance to the postseason. If they lose, they’ll need the Bills and Chargers to lose if their season is going to extend beyond Week 17.