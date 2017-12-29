Titans waive Demontre Hurst to promote running back

Getty Images

With DeMarco Murray out for Sunday’s game, the Titans needed another running back. So they promoted Khalfani Muhammad from the practice squad Friday.

The Titans waived cornerback Demontre Hurst in a corresponding move.

Tennessee made Muhammad a seventh-round pick out of the University of California this spring. The Titans waived him September 2 and re-signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.

Muhammad will serve as the third back behind Derrick Henry and David Fluellen.

Hurst did not play in a game for the Titans.